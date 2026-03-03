Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Red Ethnic Looks That Redefine Regal Glamour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleShraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Red Ethnic Looks That Redefine Regal Glamour

On Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday, revisit her most regal red ethnic looks, from classic silk sarees to bold fusion styles that redefine festive glamour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
1/7
Classic Red Saree With Gold Blouse: Shraddha radiates timeless royalty in a rich red saree paired with a structured gold-embroidered blouse. A sleek side braid, soft glowing makeup, and delicate gold jewellery elevate the monochrome elegance. The look feels regal, graceful, and effortlessly cinematic. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Classic Red Saree With Gold Blouse: Shraddha radiates timeless royalty in a rich red saree paired with a structured gold-embroidered blouse. A sleek side braid, soft glowing makeup, and delicate gold jewellery elevate the monochrome elegance. The look feels regal, graceful, and effortlessly cinematic. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
2/7
Saree Styled With A Blazer: Redefining ethnic glamour, she pairs a luxurious red silk saree with a tailored black blazer. Bold lipstick and a chic wavy bob give the look a powerful, contemporary edge. It’s regal dressing with an editorial statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Saree Styled With A Blazer: Redefining ethnic glamour, she pairs a luxurious red silk saree with a tailored black blazer. Bold lipstick and a chic wavy bob give the look a powerful, contemporary edge. It’s regal dressing with an editorial statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special Red Outfit Looks Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Ethnic Looks Shraddha Kapoor Regal Style

