What Is Prediabetes? Early Warning Signs, Blood Sugar Levels And How To Prevent Diabetes

HomeHealthWhat Is Prediabetes? Early Warning Signs, Blood Sugar Levels And How To Prevent Diabetes

Prediabetes is a warning sign before Type-2 diabetes. Learn its blood sugar levels, health risks and expert-recommended lifestyle changes to control it early.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

Modern lifestyles have brought convenience, but they have also triggered a wave of health concerns. One of the most common among them is diabetes. However, before diabetes develops fully, many people pass through a stage known as prediabetes, a condition that often goes unnoticed but carries serious health implications.

Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels rise above the normal range but are not high enough to be classified as Type-2 diabetes. While many people consider it merely a warning sign, doctors treat it with significant concern. This phase indicates that metabolic changes have already begun within the body, and without timely intervention, it can gradually progress into diabetes.

Rising Cases Across The World

Health experts say the number of people living with prediabetes is increasing rapidly across the globe. A worrying aspect is that many individuals remain unaware of their condition because symptoms are often subtle or absent.

When blood sugar stays slightly elevated for long periods, the body can begin to experience gradual internal damage. Blood vessels, the heart, and the overall metabolic system may start to suffer. This is why doctors describe prediabetes as an important early alert, one that offers an opportunity to take corrective action before more serious complications appear.

What Do Experts Say?

Endocrinologist Dr Shivani Chauhan explained to TOI that prediabetes is commonly detected in people whose glucose or HbA1c levels have not yet reached diabetic levels, but whose carbohydrate metabolism is already disturbed.

According to the expert, fasting blood sugar may be higher than normal or the body may show reduced glucose tolerance. Typically, individuals with an HbA1c level between 5.7% and 6.4% are placed in the prediabetes category.

Why Doctors Are Concerned

One of the biggest challenges with prediabetes is that it often progresses silently. During this phase, subtle changes may already begin affecting blood vessels and nerves. Over time, these changes can contribute to serious health issues.

If left unaddressed, the condition significantly raises the likelihood of developing Type-2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other metabolic disorders. Doctors therefore emphasise the importance of early awareness and timely lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle Factors Driving The Risk

Experts believe that modern lifestyle habits play a major role in the growing prevalence of prediabetes. Diets rich in processed foods, sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates can increase insulin resistance.

Long hours of sitting, limited physical activity and rising obesity levels further worsen the risk. Age also plays a role, metabolism tends to slow down over time, while daily movement often decreases, making blood sugar regulation more difficult.

Can Prediabetes Be Controlled?

The encouraging news is that prediabetes can often be managed, and even reversed, if detected early. Doctors usually recommend simple yet effective lifestyle adjustments as the first step.

A balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can significantly improve blood sugar control. Experts suggest engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, which helps regulate glucose levels and improves overall metabolic health.

For many people, these lifestyle changes alone are enough to bring blood sugar levels back into the normal range, highlighting why early awareness and proactive health habits matter more than ever.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Blood Sugar Levels Prediabetes Diabetes Awareness
Photo Gallery

