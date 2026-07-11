Are Your Kitchen Spices Safe After Changing Colour? Here's What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Store spices airtight, cool, dry to maintain freshness longer.

Turmeric, red chilli, coriander, cumin and garam masala are staples in almost every Indian kitchen. While spices don't spoil as quickly as fresh foods, they do lose their freshness, aroma and flavour over time. In some cases, poor storage can even lead to mould or contamination. So, how do you know whether your old spices are still safe to use? Here's what experts recommend.

When Do Spices Start Losing Their Quality?

Unlike milk, vegetables or dairy products, dry spices have a much longer shelf life. However, prolonged exposure to air, moisture, heat and light gradually causes them to lose their essential oils a process known as oxidation. As a result, spices become less aromatic, their colour fades and they no longer add the same depth of flavour to food. Ground spices generally lose their potency faster than whole spices, making proper storage even more important.

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How To Tell If Your Spices Are No Longer Safe

A quick look, smell and touch can reveal whether your spices are still usable. If a spice has lost its natural aroma, appears faded or discoloured, or has developed an unusual smell, it may have deteriorated. You should also avoid using spices if you notice moisture, clumping, mould, tiny insects or a white coating on the surface, as these may indicate fungal growth or contamination. In such cases, it's best to discard the spice instead of risking your health.

Can Expired Spices Make You Sick?

Dry spices that remain free from moisture, mould and insects are unlikely to cause illness immediately after their best-before date. However, they may no longer provide the desired flavour or aroma. The risk increases if the spices have become damp or contaminated. Consuming mouldy or insect-infested spices may increase the chances of stomach upset, food poisoning, allergies or digestive discomfort. This is especially common during the monsoon and summer months, when humidity levels are high.

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Tips To Keep Spices Fresh For Longer

Proper storage can significantly extend the life of your spices. Store them in airtight glass jars or sealed containers and keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat from the stove. Always use a dry spoon while handling spices to prevent moisture from entering the container. Instead of stocking large quantities, buy spices in smaller batches so they are used while still fresh. Whenever possible, purchase whole spices and grind only the amount you need, as they retain their flavour and aroma for much longer than pre-ground varieties.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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