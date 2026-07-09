Feeling Tired Even After A Full Night's Sleep? It Could Be A Sign Of A Serious Illness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent fatigue, hair fall, brittle nails often signal nutrient deficiencies.

Doctors confirm deficiencies are common, causing varied, mild symptoms.

Ulcers, tingling, pale skin also indicate potential underlying deficiencies.

Blood tests, diet changes prevent serious health issues effectively.

Do you often wake up feeling tired even after getting a full night's sleep? Has your hair started falling more than usual, or do your nails keep breaking without any obvious reason? These may seem like everyday problems, but they could be your body's way of telling you that it's missing essential vitamins and nutrients. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, many people skip balanced meals, rely on packaged foods, or deal with constant stress. Over time, these habits can lead to nutritional deficiencies. The tricky part is that the warning signs usually appear gradually, so they're often mistaken for tiredness, changing weather, or a hectic routine.

These Deficiencies Are More Common Than You Think

According to Dr. Mohit Sharma, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, nutritional deficiencies are becoming increasingly common, especially among people living in cities. Speaking to The Times of India (TOI), he explained that the symptoms are usually mild in the beginning and don't always point to one specific problem. As a result, many people ignore them until their health starts getting affected.

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Signs Your Body Could Be Asking For Help

One of the earliest signs is constant fatigue. If you feel exhausted throughout the day despite sleeping well, your body may be lacking important nutrients that help produce energy. This can gradually affect your focus, work performance, and overall quality of life. Another common sign is excessive hair fall. Losing a few strands every day is normal, but if your hair continues to thin or fall out in large amounts, it could be linked to a nutritional deficiency affecting healthy hair growth.

Frequent mouth ulcers or cracked lips are also worth paying attention to. While many people treat them with creams or home remedies, they may actually be a sign that your body is lacking certain vitamins. Experts also advise not to ignore tingling or numbness in your hands and feet. In some cases, this can happen when vitamin deficiencies begin affecting the nerves. If left untreated, the problem may become more serious over time. Another warning sign is pale skin and brittle nails. If your nails break easily or your skin looks unusually pale, your body could be running low on essential nutrients such as iron or certain vitamins.

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Don't Ignore These Small Changes

The good news is that most nutritional deficiencies can be identified with a simple blood test. Once the cause is known, doctors may recommend dietary changes, supplements, or both to restore the missing nutrients. Small changes in your body often carry important messages. Instead of brushing off persistent tiredness, hair fall, or brittle nails as part of a busy lifestyle, pay attention to them. Identifying a deficiency early can help prevent more serious health problems and keep you feeling healthier in the long run.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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