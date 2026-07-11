India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthCan You Lose Up To 20kg In Three Months? Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva Shares His 7-Step Weight-Loss Plan

Can You Lose Up To 20kg In Three Months? Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva Shares His 7-Step Weight-Loss Plan

Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva outlines a 7 step weight loss plan centred on a calorie deficit, protein, strength training and consistency to help achieve sustainable results.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nutritionist Sachdeva details consistent seven-step weight loss methodology.
  • Key steps include calorie deficit, protein, and regular activity.
  • Strength training, cutting liquid calories, and consistent routine.
  • Measure progress weekly, fostering long-term, sustainable transformation.

Nutritionist and health coach Ishaan Sachdeva believes that long-term outcomes come from consistency rather than short cuts, despite the fact that weight loss programs are sometimes promoted as quick fixes. He described a seven step method in a recent Instagram post that, depending on variables like starting weight, body composition, medical history and plan adherence, can help some people lose up to 20 kg in 3 months.

Sachdeva shared the post and said, "This is exactly how you lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system." In closing, he reiterated that "Consistency for 90 days = transformation," emphasising that long term success depends more on sustainable lifestyle choices than on tight diets. Health professionals also stress that healthy weight loss differs from person to person and should ideally be done under a doctor's supervision.

1. Start With A Sustainable Calorie Deficit

Sachdeva says the first stage is to create a calorie deficit without being hungry. "Eat somewhat less than you burn - don't starve, be consistent," he says. When calorie intake is continuously lower than calorie expenditure, weight loss happens, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). However, experts recommend avoiding extreme calorie restriction, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss and difficulty maintaining results.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Sachdeva | Health Coach |Nutritionist 🥬 (@resetwithishaan)

2. Make Protein A Daily Priority

A high-protein diet is Sachdeva's second suggestion, stating that it "helps you stay full and preserve muscle while shedding fat." Higher protein consumption may enhance satiety, decrease appetite, and support the maintenance of lean muscle mass during weight loss, especially when paired with resistance training, according to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

3. Aim For 8-12k Steps Every Day

Exercise doesn't have to be hard. Sachdeva suggests walking 8,000 to 12,000 steps a day as a straightforward but efficient method of raising daily caloric expenditure.The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes regular exercise, pointing out that it improves overall wellbeing, weight control, and cardiovascular health.

4. Include Strength Training In Your Routine

According to Sachdeva, walking by yourself is insufficient. Strength training should be done four to five times a week, he says, because it will "develop muscles and faster metabolism for better fat loss."Resistance training improves strength and supports long term metabolic health while preserving muscle during weight loss, according to medical professionals.

5. Cut Out Liquid Calories

Eliminating extra calories from beverages is another important habit. "Cut sugary drinks, that is one of the easy calorie reduction," writes Sachdeva.Soft drinks, flavored coffees and sugar-sweetened beverages can add a lot of calories without satisfying consumers. Maintaining a calorie deficit may be simpler if you swap them out for water or other unsweetened beverage

6. Build A Routine You Can Stick To

Beyond dietary choices, Sachdeva emphasises the significance of consistency. "Same meal + sleep timing = greater results," he says.According to research, eating regularly and getting enough sleep may help control hunger hormones, boost energy and encourage healthier eating habit.

7. Measure Progress Weekly, Not Daily

Tracking achievements without getting frustrated by daily swings is the last step. "Don't rely on daily weight – look at trends," says Sachdeva. Experts concur that daily fluctuations in body weight are caused by variations in hormones, food consumption, and hydration. Compared to daily weigh-ins, weekly progress monitoring offers a more comprehensive view of long-term changes.

Consistency Over Shortcuts

Sachdeva's seven-point plan focuses on creating long-lasting behaviors that can be sustained over time rather than advocating tight diets or quick solutions. Organisations like the NHS emphasise that healthy weight reduction rates vary from person to person, even while some people with a higher beginning body weight may enjoy significant weight loss over several months. The healthiest way to get long-lasting effects is still to combine a healthy diet, regular exercise, enough sleep, and reasonable expectations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ishaan Sachdeva's main philosophy for weight loss?

Ishaan Sachdeva emphasizes consistency and sustainable lifestyle choices over quick fixes. He believes long-term results come from a clear system, not shortcuts.

How much weight can one expect to lose following Sachdeva's method?

Following this method, some individuals may lose up to 20 kg in 3 months. This outcome depends on factors like starting weight, body composition, and adherence.

What role does protein play in Sachdeva's weight loss plan?

Sachdeva recommends prioritizing protein daily. It helps you stay full and preserve muscle while shedding fat, especially when paired with resistance training.

What type of exercise does Ishaan Sachdeva recommend for weight loss?

He suggests walking 8,000-12,000 steps daily for calorie expenditure. Strength training 4-5 times a week is also recommended to build muscle and boost metabolism for fat loss.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weight Loss Nutrition Health Fitness Healthy Eating
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Can You Lose Up To 20kg In Three Months? Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva Shares His 7-Step Weight-Loss Plan
Can You Lose Up To 20kg In Three Months? Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva Shares His 7-Step Weight-Loss Plan
Health
Mumbai Reports Surge In Leptospirosis Cases; Understanding The Symptoms And How To Stay Protected
Mumbai Reports Surge In Leptospirosis Cases; Understanding The Symptoms And How To Stay Protected
Health
Doc Talk | Doctor Explains Why Silent Reflux Often Goes Undetected Until It Causes Damage
Doc Talk | Doctor Explains Why Silent Reflux Often Goes Undetected Until It Causes Damage
Health
Explained: How AI Is Helping Scientists Spot Outbreaks Before They Become Pandemics
Explained: How AI Is Helping Scientists Spot Outbreaks Before They Become Pandemics
Advertisement

Videos

Iran Politics: Iran's New Supreme Leader Remains Out of Public View Amid Speculation
Datia By-Poll: Violence Erupts After BJP Denies Ticket to Narottam Mishra
MP Politics: Highway Blocked as Narottam Supporters Protest BJP's Candidate Choice
Monsoon Fury: Floods and Collapses Wreak Havoc Across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
PoK Unrest: Protests Enter 33rd Day as Massive March Planned for July 15
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget