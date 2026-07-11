Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nutritionist Sachdeva details consistent seven-step weight loss methodology.

Key steps include calorie deficit, protein, and regular activity.

Strength training, cutting liquid calories, and consistent routine.

Measure progress weekly, fostering long-term, sustainable transformation.

Nutritionist and health coach Ishaan Sachdeva believes that long-term outcomes come from consistency rather than short cuts, despite the fact that weight loss programs are sometimes promoted as quick fixes. He described a seven step method in a recent Instagram post that, depending on variables like starting weight, body composition, medical history and plan adherence, can help some people lose up to 20 kg in 3 months.

Sachdeva shared the post and said, "This is exactly how you lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system." In closing, he reiterated that "Consistency for 90 days = transformation," emphasising that long term success depends more on sustainable lifestyle choices than on tight diets. Health professionals also stress that healthy weight loss differs from person to person and should ideally be done under a doctor's supervision.

1. Start With A Sustainable Calorie Deficit

Sachdeva says the first stage is to create a calorie deficit without being hungry. "Eat somewhat less than you burn - don't starve, be consistent," he says. When calorie intake is continuously lower than calorie expenditure, weight loss happens, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). However, experts recommend avoiding extreme calorie restriction, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss and difficulty maintaining results.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan Sachdeva | Health Coach |Nutritionist 🥬 (@resetwithishaan)

2. Make Protein A Daily Priority

A high-protein diet is Sachdeva's second suggestion, stating that it "helps you stay full and preserve muscle while shedding fat." Higher protein consumption may enhance satiety, decrease appetite, and support the maintenance of lean muscle mass during weight loss, especially when paired with resistance training, according to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

3. Aim For 8-12k Steps Every Day

Exercise doesn't have to be hard. Sachdeva suggests walking 8,000 to 12,000 steps a day as a straightforward but efficient method of raising daily caloric expenditure.The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes regular exercise, pointing out that it improves overall wellbeing, weight control, and cardiovascular health.

4. Include Strength Training In Your Routine

According to Sachdeva, walking by yourself is insufficient. Strength training should be done four to five times a week, he says, because it will "develop muscles and faster metabolism for better fat loss."Resistance training improves strength and supports long term metabolic health while preserving muscle during weight loss, according to medical professionals.

5. Cut Out Liquid Calories

Eliminating extra calories from beverages is another important habit. "Cut sugary drinks, that is one of the easy calorie reduction," writes Sachdeva.Soft drinks, flavored coffees and sugar-sweetened beverages can add a lot of calories without satisfying consumers. Maintaining a calorie deficit may be simpler if you swap them out for water or other unsweetened beverage

6. Build A Routine You Can Stick To

Beyond dietary choices, Sachdeva emphasises the significance of consistency. "Same meal + sleep timing = greater results," he says.According to research, eating regularly and getting enough sleep may help control hunger hormones, boost energy and encourage healthier eating habit.

7. Measure Progress Weekly, Not Daily

Tracking achievements without getting frustrated by daily swings is the last step. "Don't rely on daily weight – look at trends," says Sachdeva. Experts concur that daily fluctuations in body weight are caused by variations in hormones, food consumption, and hydration. Compared to daily weigh-ins, weekly progress monitoring offers a more comprehensive view of long-term changes.

Consistency Over Shortcuts

Sachdeva's seven-point plan focuses on creating long-lasting behaviors that can be sustained over time rather than advocating tight diets or quick solutions. Organisations like the NHS emphasise that healthy weight reduction rates vary from person to person, even while some people with a higher beginning body weight may enjoy significant weight loss over several months. The healthiest way to get long-lasting effects is still to combine a healthy diet, regular exercise, enough sleep, and reasonable expectations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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