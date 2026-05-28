Mango, Paan Or Rabri? 10 Best Kulfi Flavours To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kulfi, a beloved frozen dessert, is a summer staple in India.

Classic flavors like Malai and Mango offer traditional rich creaminess.

Modern twists include Chocolate, Rose, and refreshing Paan options.

Nutty Kesar Pista, Coconut, Badam, Strawberry, and Rabri add variety.

Summer in India feels incomplete without kulfi, the rich and creamy frozen dessert loved across generations. From roadside stalls to premium dessert parlours, kulfi remains a favourite way to cool down during rising temperatures. While classic flavours continue to hold a special place in people’s hearts, newer variations have also become popular among dessert lovers. Whether you enjoy traditional tastes or modern twists, there is a kulfi flavour for every craving. Here are 10 of the best kulfi flavours to try this summer.

1. Malai Kulfi

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Malai kulfi remains one of the most loved and traditional flavours in India. Prepared using thickened milk, sugar and cardamom, it delivers a rich, creamy texture with a slow-melting finish. Its simple yet indulgent flavour makes it a classic summer dessert that never goes out of style.

2. Mango Kulfi

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Mango kulfi becomes especially popular during summer when ripe mangoes are in abundance. Made with fresh mango pulp blended into a creamy milk base, it offers a fruity, sweet and refreshing flavour, perfect for anyone looking to enjoy seasonal tropical desserts.

3. Kesar Pista Kulfi

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Kesar pista kulfi brings together saffron and pistachios to create a luxurious taste. The rich nuttiness of pista paired with the aromatic flavour of saffron gives this dessert a royal touch, making it ideal for festive occasions and summer indulgence.

4. Chocolate Kulfi

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Chocolate kulfi adds a modern spin to the traditional frozen dessert. Popular among children and chocolate lovers, it combines rich cocoa or melted chocolate with a creamy kulfi base for a smooth, indulgent flavour.

5. Rose Kulfi

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Rose kulfi is loved for its floral aroma and refreshing taste. Prepared with rose syrup or rose water, it offers a mildly sweet flavour and delicate pink appearance, ideal for those who enjoy lighter desserts.

6. Paan Kulfi

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Inspired by the traditional Indian paan, this flavour blends gulkand, fennel seeds and paan essence. Its refreshing and slightly tangy taste makes it a favourite among adventurous food lovers.

7. Coconut Kulfi

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Coconut kulfi delivers a tropical flavour through coconut milk or grated coconut. Naturally sweet and mildly nutty, it is particularly popular in coastal areas and among those who enjoy lighter desserts.

8. Badam Kulfi

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Made with almonds, badam kulfi offers a rich and nutty flavour. The crushed nuts give it a slightly grainy texture, adding to its authentic taste and wholesome appeal.

9. Strawberry Kulfi

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Strawberry kulfi offers a fruity and mildly tangy flavour with a refreshing twist. Made using fresh strawberry puree, it stands out for its bright colour and modern appeal.

10. Rabri Kulfi

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Rabri kulfi is a rich and indulgent variation made by combining rabri with traditional kulfi. Thick, creamy and loaded with dry fruits, it offers a luxurious dessert experience perfect for special occasions.



