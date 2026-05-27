PM Modi Urges Citizens To Stay Hydrated And Safe After Severe Heatwave Grips India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 45°C.

Prime Minister urges citizens to stay hydrated and seek shade.

Elderly, children, and outdoor workers need special attention.

Compassion is encouraged for birds, animals, and fellow humans.

Extreme heatwave conditions have gripped large parts of India, making daily life difficult for millions. From North India to Central India, temperatures are rising sharply, with several cities recording above-normal heat levels. Banda in Uttar Pradesh recently became the hottest city in the country at 47.6°C. Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are also facing severe heat conditions near 45°C. Amid this situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to stay cautious, hydrated, and compassionate during the ongoing heatwave.

The government has advised people to take extra care during this intense weather. Rising temperatures are affecting normal life across several states, with heatwave conditions becoming more intense in both urban and rural areas.

PM Modi Urges People To Stay Hydrated

In his appeal, the Prime Minister said that whenever people step out of their homes, they should always carry water with them. He also encouraged everyone to help others by offering water to those in need. He praised people who keep water pots outside homes and shops so that passersby can drink and stay hydrated.

PM Modi warned citizens not to ignore symptoms like dizziness, nausea, headache, or extreme fatigue. If someone appears weak or suddenly unwell, they should be moved immediately to a cool, shaded place and given water, ORS, or other fluids for relief. He stressed that children, elderly people, and outdoor workers are most vulnerable during extreme heat. Delayed response to symptoms can lead to serious conditions like heatstroke, making timely care and awareness extremely important.

In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026

Stay Connected With Elderly Family Members

The Prime Minister urged people to regularly check on elderly parents and relatives. He advised ensuring they drink enough water, avoid going out during peak afternoon heat, and get adequate rest during the day. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of caring for animals and birds. He appealed to citizens to keep small bowls of water outside homes, balconies, terraces, shops, and offices so that birds and animals can survive the harsh weather.

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PM Modi’s Message To Citizens

In his message, PM Modi said that different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and urged people to take precautions. He advised staying hydrated, carrying water while stepping out, and helping others by offering water. He also warned to watch for heat exhaustion symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or fatigue, and to immediately assist affected individuals by moving them to a cool place and providing water or ORS.

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He further emphasized that children, elderly citizens, and outdoor workers need special care, as ignoring warning signs can become dangerous and may lead to heatstroke. Finally, he encouraged people to regularly check on elderly loved ones and ensure they remain safe during the heatwave, while also taking care of birds and animals by keeping water bowls outside.