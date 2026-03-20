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HomeLifestyleEid 2026: 8 Creative Eidi Alternatives Beyond Money That Will Make Your Day More Memorable

Eid 2026: 8 Creative Eidi Alternatives Beyond Money That Will Make Your Day More Memorable

Eid 2026 special: Skip cash Eidi and try these 8 thoughtful gift alternatives. From personalised surprises to experiences, make Eid celebrations more meaningful.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Eid is a time of joy, togetherness, and cherished traditions and for many, Eidi is one of the most exciting parts of the celebration. While giving money has long been the norm, there’s a growing shift towards more meaningful and memorable gestures. After all, what truly makes Eid special is not the value of the gift, but the emotion behind it.

If you’re looking to make Eid 2026 extra special, why not rethink Eidi this year? From personalised surprises to thoughtful experiences, these creative alternatives go beyond cash and leave a lasting impression. Ready to transform your gifting game this Eid? Let’s explore eight unique Eidi ideas that your loved ones will truly remember.

ALSO READ: Eid 2026: 5 Unique Sevai Recipes You’ve Probably Never Tried

1. Personalised Gift Hampers

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Instead of handing over cash, create a personalised gift hamper tailored to the recipient’s tastes. Include their favourite snacks, chocolates, small accessories, or even festive items that reflect the spirit of Eid. The beauty of a hamper lies in its flexibility, you can make it as simple or as elaborate as you like. This approach adds a thoughtful touch, showing that you’ve taken the time to curate something meaningful. For children, you can include toys or stationery, while for adults, consider adding skincare products or gourmet treats. The excitement of unboxing a hamper often feels far more special than receiving money, making it a memorable Eidi alternative that stands out.

2. Books Or Learning Kits

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Gifting books or educational kits is a meaningful way to combine celebration with growth. Whether it’s a novel, a self-help book, or a creative activity kit, this form of Eidi offers long-term value. For children, interactive learning kits or storybooks can spark curiosity and creativity. Adults, on the other hand, may appreciate books aligned with their interests or goals. This type of Eidi not only feels thoughtful but also leaves a lasting impact. In a world where experiences and knowledge matter more than ever, this is a gift that keeps giving long after Eid festivities are over.

3. Gadgets And Tech Accessories

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

If you want to impress, tech gifts can be a great alternative to cash Eidi. From wireless earbuds to smart gadgets and gaming accessories, these items are both practical and exciting. This option works particularly well for teenagers and young adults who appreciate functional gifts. Even small tech accessories like phone stands or portable chargers can make a big difference in daily life. Unlike money, which is often spent quickly, a gadget remains useful and reminds the recipient of your thoughtful gesture long after Eid has passed.

4. DIY Craft Kits Or Hobby Sets

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Encouraging creativity can be one of the most rewarding Eidi ideas. DIY craft kits, painting sets, or hobby boxes allow recipients to explore their interests while having fun. This is especially ideal for children, as it keeps them engaged and entertained during the festive break. Adults can also enjoy hobby kits such as baking sets, art supplies, or gardening tools. By gifting something that nurtures creativity, you’re offering not just a present, but an experience that brings joy and learning together.

5. Premium Sweet Boxes Or Homemade Treats

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Eid and sweets go hand in hand, making gourmet dessert boxes a perfect Eidi alternative. Instead of cash, surprise your loved ones with beautifully packaged sweets, chocolates, or even homemade delicacies. The charm of this gift lies in its emotional value. Homemade treats, in particular, carry a sense of warmth and effort that money simply cannot replicate. You can also opt for premium sweet boxes with unique flavours to elevate the gifting experience. This idea blends tradition with creativity, making it a deliciously memorable way to celebrate Eid.

6. Experience-Based Gifts

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Why not gift an experience instead of something material? Movie tickets, amusement park passes, or even a dining voucher can make for a unique and exciting Eidi. Experiences create lasting memories, which often hold more value than physical gifts. This option is perfect for families and friends who enjoy spending quality time together. Whether it’s a fun outing or a relaxing experience, this type of Eidi turns the celebration into something truly unforgettable.

7. Festive Clothing Or Accessories

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Eid is synonymous with dressing up, making clothing and accessories a thoughtful gifting choice. From traditional outfits to stylish accessories, this form of Eidi aligns perfectly with the festive spirit. You can personalise the gift based on the recipient’s style preferences, ensuring it feels special and relevant. Accessories like watches, scarves, or jewellery also make elegant options. Unlike cash, which may be forgotten, a beautiful outfit or accessory becomes a part of the celebration itself.

8. Plants Or Eco-Friendly Gifts

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For a meaningful and sustainable twist, consider gifting plants or eco-friendly products. Indoor plants, bonsai, or small gardening kits make for unique and thoughtful Eidi options. This idea symbolises growth, positivity, and new beginnings, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Eid. Eco-friendly gifts also reflect a conscious lifestyle, making them increasingly popular. It’s a simple yet impactful way to celebrate while caring for the environment, adding deeper meaning to your gesture.

Eid 2026 is the perfect opportunity to move beyond traditional Eidi and embrace more thoughtful, creative gifting ideas. Whether it’s a personalised hamper, a memorable experience, or a meaningful keepsake, these alternatives add depth and emotion to the celebration.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Eidi?

Eidi is a cherished tradition during Eid, traditionally involving giving money as a gift. However, there's a growing trend towards more meaningful and memorable gestures beyond just cash.

What are some creative Eidi alternatives to cash?

Creative alternatives include personalised gift hampers, books or learning kits, gadgets, DIY craft kits, premium sweet boxes, experience-based gifts, festive clothing, and eco-friendly items.

Why are experience-based gifts a good Eidi idea?

Experience-based gifts like movie tickets or dining vouchers create lasting memories that often hold more value than material possessions. They are perfect for families and friends who enjoy spending quality time together.

How can I make Eidi more personal?

Personalisation can be achieved through tailored gift hampers filled with favourites, choosing books or hobbies based on their interests, or selecting festive clothing and accessories that match their style.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eid Gifts Eid 2026 Eidi Ideas Eid Celebration Ideas
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