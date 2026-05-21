Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy stunned at Cannes with Indian heritage and glamour.

She wore a Patola-inspired gown with 300 hours embroidery.

Roy also donned a midnight blue gown for Chopard event.

Her looks featured intricate Indian art and classic glamour.

The French Riviera has become a runway of memorable fashion moments once again, and Mouni Roy has made sure her presence at Cannes 2026 leaves a lasting impression. The actor arrived at the 79th Cannes Film Festival and quickly drew attention with two striking looks that showcased completely different moods, one deeply rooted in Indian heritage and the other channeling timeless red-carpet glamour.

From intricate craftsmanship inspired by traditional artistry to a dramatic evening ensemble at an exclusive event, Mouni’s Cannes wardrobe delivered elegance with impact.

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Mouni Roy Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship In A Patola-Inspired Creation

For the launch of her film’s poster and teaser at Cannes, Mouni embraced Indian textile heritage with a handcrafted gown inspired by the famed Gujarati Patola art form.

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Sharing glimpses of the look on Instagram, the actor revealed that the detailed embroidery work on the outfit required close to 300 hours to complete, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the ensemble.

Designed by The House of Patola, the gown featured a sleeveless silhouette with a square neckline, a fitted bodice and a bold backless detail. The vibrant Patola-inspired embroidery covered the outfit beautifully, blending traditional artistry with a contemporary couture aesthetic.

Adding movement and drama, the gown also featured a flowing train that elevated its red-carpet appeal.

Keeping the styling balanced, Mouni paired the look with white strappy heels and statement cocktail rings that complemented the ensemble without taking attention away from the intricate work.

Her beauty look stayed soft and polished. Loose waves with a side part framed her face, while kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, defined brows and a soft pink lip completed the look.

ALSO READ: Diana Penty Turns Heads In A Futuristic Red Gown At Cannes 2026

Midnight Blue Elegance Takes Centre Stage At Chopard Event

For another appearance at Cannes, Mouni shifted gears entirely and stepped out in a sophisticated midnight blue and black gown for an exclusive Chopard event.

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The ensemble embraced classic Hollywood glamour with modern detailing. It featured an off-shoulder plunging neckline, delicate floral embroidery, a corset-inspired bodice and a thigh-high slit that introduced a bold contrast to the otherwise elegant silhouette.

The structured fit paired with the flowing skirt created a dramatic yet refined look, making it one of her standout style moments from the festival.

To finish the ensemble, Mouni chose diamond and sapphire jewellery from Chopard, including layered necklaces and a statement ring that complemented the deep tones of the gown.

Her hair was styled into a sleek side-parted bun with soft strands framing the face. The makeup palette leaned glamorous with smoky eyes, highlighted skin, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip shade.