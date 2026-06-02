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HomeHealthOne In Five Men, One In Six Women Affected By Diabetes In Uttar Pradesh: Survey

One In Five Men, One In Six Women Affected By Diabetes In Uttar Pradesh: Survey

A new survey has revealed a significant diabetes burden in Uttar Pradesh, with one in five men and one in six women affected by the condition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces dual health crises: rising obesity, diabetes, malnutrition persists.
  • Nearly one in three women, one in four men are overweight.
  • Diabetes prevalence increases significantly, affecting younger adults.
  • Uttar Pradesh struggles with triple burden: diabetes, obesity, malnutrition.

India is witnessing a troubling health reality - one that cannot be explained by a single statistic or a single disease. In one household, a middle-aged man is struggling to control his blood sugar levels. In another, a young woman is battling obesity brought on by poor lifestyle habits and unhealthy food choices. Just a few kilometres away, a child is still not getting enough nutrition to grow properly. These stories may seem unrelated, but the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) suggests they are all part of the same picture.

The survey reveals a country caught between two extremes. While obesity and diabetes are rising at an alarming pace, malnutrition remains deeply rooted in many communities. It is a reminder that India's health challenges are evolving, but old problems have not disappeared.

More Indians Gaining Weight Than Ever Before

For years, obesity was seen as a problem affecting only a small section of society. That perception is rapidly changing.

According to NFHS-6, nearly one in three women and more than one in four men between the ages of 15 and 49 are now overweight or obese. The numbers are even higher in cities, where busy schedules, reduced physical activity and growing dependence on processed foods have quietly transformed daily lifestyles.

What often begins as a few extra kilos can eventually lead to a chain of health complications, including diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol. Doctors say they are seeing these conditions at younger ages than ever before.

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Yet Millions Still Don't Get Enough Nutrition

At the same time, another reality continues to unfold across the country.

Despite improvements in healthcare and economic growth, nearly one in five adults remains underweight. For many families, access to nutritious food remains inconsistent. In some regions, people are still struggling to meet their basic dietary needs.

This is what makes India's health challenge unique. The country is fighting obesity and malnutrition simultaneously. While some people are consuming too many calories with little nutritional value, others are still not getting enough food to stay healthy.

Diabetes Becoming Household Concern

Perhaps the most worrying trend highlighted by the survey is the steady rise in diabetes.

Across India, a growing number of adults now have elevated blood sugar levels or rely on medication to manage the condition. What was once considered a disease of old age is increasingly affecting younger adults as well.

Doctors often describe diabetes as a silent condition because many people do not realise they have it until complications begin to appear. Left unmanaged, it can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, significantly affecting quality of life.

UP Faces Particularly Serious Challenge

The situation in Uttar Pradesh is especially concerning.

The survey shows that diabetes is increasing in the state at a faster rate than the national average. Nearly every fifth man and every sixth woman is now affected. Health experts believe changing lifestyles, reduced physical activity and poor dietary habits are contributing to the rise.

What makes the challenge more complex is that Uttar Pradesh is not only dealing with diabetes. The state is also seeing increases in obesity and malnutrition, creating a triple burden that demands urgent attention.

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Amid these worrying trends, the survey does offer a small reason for optimism.

Cases of high blood pressure have shown a slight decline among both men and women. However, the problem remains widespread, affecting nearly one in five adults. Medical experts warn that hypertension continues to be one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What dual health challenges is India facing according to NFHS-6?

India is grappling with rising rates of obesity and diabetes while simultaneously battling persistent malnutrition.

What is the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Indian adults (15-49 years)?

Nearly one in three women and over one in four men aged 15-49 are now overweight or obese, with higher rates in urban areas.

How widespread is malnutrition in India?

Despite progress, about one in five adults remain underweight, indicating ongoing struggles with inadequate nutrition in many communities.

What is the trend regarding diabetes in India?

Diabetes is steadily increasing across India, affecting a growing number of adults, including younger individuals.

Which state is facing a particularly serious health challenge?

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a faster rise in diabetes than the national average, alongside increases in obesity and malnutrition.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes Health UTTAR PRADESH
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