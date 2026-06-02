One In Five Men, One In Six Women Affected By Diabetes In Uttar Pradesh: Survey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces dual health crises: rising obesity, diabetes, malnutrition persists.

Nearly one in three women, one in four men are overweight.

Diabetes prevalence increases significantly, affecting younger adults.

Uttar Pradesh struggles with triple burden: diabetes, obesity, malnutrition.

India is witnessing a troubling health reality - one that cannot be explained by a single statistic or a single disease. In one household, a middle-aged man is struggling to control his blood sugar levels. In another, a young woman is battling obesity brought on by poor lifestyle habits and unhealthy food choices. Just a few kilometres away, a child is still not getting enough nutrition to grow properly. These stories may seem unrelated, but the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) suggests they are all part of the same picture.

The survey reveals a country caught between two extremes. While obesity and diabetes are rising at an alarming pace, malnutrition remains deeply rooted in many communities. It is a reminder that India's health challenges are evolving, but old problems have not disappeared.

More Indians Gaining Weight Than Ever Before

For years, obesity was seen as a problem affecting only a small section of society. That perception is rapidly changing.

According to NFHS-6, nearly one in three women and more than one in four men between the ages of 15 and 49 are now overweight or obese. The numbers are even higher in cities, where busy schedules, reduced physical activity and growing dependence on processed foods have quietly transformed daily lifestyles.

What often begins as a few extra kilos can eventually lead to a chain of health complications, including diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol. Doctors say they are seeing these conditions at younger ages than ever before.

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Yet Millions Still Don't Get Enough Nutrition

At the same time, another reality continues to unfold across the country.

Despite improvements in healthcare and economic growth, nearly one in five adults remains underweight. For many families, access to nutritious food remains inconsistent. In some regions, people are still struggling to meet their basic dietary needs.

This is what makes India's health challenge unique. The country is fighting obesity and malnutrition simultaneously. While some people are consuming too many calories with little nutritional value, others are still not getting enough food to stay healthy.

Diabetes Becoming Household Concern

Perhaps the most worrying trend highlighted by the survey is the steady rise in diabetes.

Across India, a growing number of adults now have elevated blood sugar levels or rely on medication to manage the condition. What was once considered a disease of old age is increasingly affecting younger adults as well.

Doctors often describe diabetes as a silent condition because many people do not realise they have it until complications begin to appear. Left unmanaged, it can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, significantly affecting quality of life.

UP Faces Particularly Serious Challenge

The situation in Uttar Pradesh is especially concerning.

The survey shows that diabetes is increasing in the state at a faster rate than the national average. Nearly every fifth man and every sixth woman is now affected. Health experts believe changing lifestyles, reduced physical activity and poor dietary habits are contributing to the rise.

What makes the challenge more complex is that Uttar Pradesh is not only dealing with diabetes. The state is also seeing increases in obesity and malnutrition, creating a triple burden that demands urgent attention.

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Amid these worrying trends, the survey does offer a small reason for optimism.

Cases of high blood pressure have shown a slight decline among both men and women. However, the problem remains widespread, affecting nearly one in five adults. Medical experts warn that hypertension continues to be one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.

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