Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Just as the festive lights fade and calendars flip forward, a new wave of predictions has landed, and this one is sending shivers across the internet.

A modern psychic who claims to have foreseen major global events, including the Covid-19 pandemic, has reportedly delivered a chilling outlook for 2026. What makes it even more fascinating? His warning aligns eerily with the same forecast long attributed to legendary mystic Baba Vanga.

Both sources point toward a year that could dramatically reshape humanity. and not necessarily in comforting ways.

ALSO READ: From Global Conflict To Alien Encounters: Here's What Baba Vanga Predicted For 2026

Two Mystics And One Shocking Prediction



(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The psychic in question is Nicolas Aujula, a 39-year-old hypnotherapist based in London. He has built attention around his past claims of predicting significant world events. According to him, 2026 may involve unusual global disturbances, legal upheavals in Hollywood, intensified seismic activity across regions including the Mediterranean, Asia and the Pacific, and perhaps most startling of all, possible contact with extraterrestrial life.

Strikingly, Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic who passed away in 1996, is also associated with the same otherworldly claim. Historical accounts linked to her suggest that 2026 could be the year an alien civilisation makes contact with Earth.

Two completely different figures, separated by time and culture, pointing toward the same extraordinary idea, that coincidence alone is enough to fuel global curiosity.

From Earthquakes To Extraterrestrials: What 2026 Might Hold

Beyond alien contact, Aujula’s vision of 2026 includes:

Heightened earthquake and volcanic activity across multiple continents

A potentially dangerous global storm event

Stricter international travel regulations

A mysterious illness resembling aneurysm-like symptoms

Political instability, including challenges for US leadership

He also foresees Britain experiencing record-breaking heat, a turbulent year for the entertainment industry with multiple defamation cases, and unexpected political shifts in the UK.

Why Some People Take These Predictions Seriously

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Aujula’s credibility among followers stems from his past claims of foreseeing events such as:

The Covid-19 pandemic

The Black Lives Matter movement

Donald Trump’s US election victory

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence

He says his abilities emerged in his teens, accompanied by vivid visions of past lives, ranging from ancient royalty to monastic figures and artisans across different eras.

Of course, not everyone is convinced. Critics argue that such prophecies follow the classic “stopped clock” theory, with enough predictions made over time, some are bound to seem accurate in hindsight. Baba Vanga herself has been linked to multiple unfulfilled prophecies over the decades.

And yet, the coincidence between her 2026 forecast and Aujula’s modern claims keeps the debate alive.