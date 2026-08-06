Budget Traveller | Plan A Jyotirlinga Yatra From Delhi Within Rs 20,000, Check 5 Sacred Shrines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Key pilgrimage advice includes early booking and preparing for crowds.

The holy month of Sawan has brought a renewed wave of devotion across India, with Shiva temples witnessing long queues and devotees travelling to sacred shrines to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. For devotees in Delhi-NCR, visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas may not be practical in a single pilgrimage, but several revered Shiva temples can be reached relatively easily from the national capital. In North India, Sawan 2026 began on July 30 and will continue until August 28. Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 11. (Drik Panchang) From the spiritual atmosphere of Varanasi to the Himalayan setting of Kedarnath, here are five Jyotirlingas that can be considered for a Sawan pilgrimage from Delhi, along with approximate distances, travel options and estimated budgets.

Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi

Located on the banks of the Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath is among the most revered Jyotirlingas and holds a special place in Shaivite tradition. Devotees visit the temple for darshan, Rudrabhishek and prayers, particularly during Sawan. The temple administration provides online facilities for several puja and aarti bookings, with booking windows and availability varying by ritual and date. (Shri Kashi Vishwanath)

Approximate distance from Delhi: 820–850 km

How to reach:

Direct flights from Delhi to Varanasi

Several trains connect New Delhi with Varanasi

Road travel is another option

Indicative Budget: Rs6,000–Rs10,000 per person for a 2-night budget trip by train, including round-trip travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transport. Air travel can substantially increase the cost.

Pilgrimage Tip: Sawan Mondays can be exceptionally crowded, so book accommodation and train tickets well in advance.

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Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Set amid the Himalayas, Kedarnath is one of the most revered Shiva shrines and the only Jyotirlinga among the five destinations listed here that requires a high-altitude pilgrimage. The road journey ends around Sonprayag, after which pilgrims proceed towards Gaurikund and the temple. Yatra registration is handled through Uttarakhand's official Tourist Care system, which also provides information on heli booking and other pilgrimage services. (TouristCareUttarakhand)

Approximate distance from Delhi: Around 450–470 km to the Sonprayag region, followed by the onward pilgrimage

How to reach:

Road journey from Delhi towards Sonprayag

Continue to Gaurikund and undertake the trek

Helicopter services are available from designated Uttarakhand locations, subject to availability and official booking

Indicative Budget: Rs12,000–Rs20,000 per person for a budget-to-mid-range road trip, including transport, basic stay, meals, local transfers and essential pilgrimage expenses. Helicopter travel will increase the total considerably. Pilgrimage Tip: Complete the required registration before travelling and check weather and route conditions. Carry light luggage and suitable footwear.

Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the most prominent Shiva temples in India and is particularly famous for its Bhasma Aarti. Ujjain becomes especially vibrant during Sawan, when devotees arrive for special prayers and darshan.

Approximate distance from Delhi: 760–790 km

How to reach:

Trains from Delhi to Ujjain

Flight to Indore followed by a road journey of around 55 km

Road travel through central India

Indicative Budget: Rs6,000–Rs10,000 per person for a 2-night budget trip by train, covering round-trip travel, accommodation, food and local transport.

Pilgrimage Tip: If you want to attend special aarti, check the temple's official booking and entry requirements before travelling. Sawan Mondays are likely to draw larger crowds.

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Baba Baidyanath, Deoghar

Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is also associated with Shakti Peetha tradition. The temple holds enormous significance during Shravan, when the Shravani Mela brings large numbers of pilgrims to the city. (Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, Deoghar) One of the best-known traditions involves Kanwariyas carrying Ganga water and offering it at Baba Baidyanath Dham. The pilgrimage atmosphere becomes particularly intense during Sawan Mondays. Recent reports indicate that very large crowds are expected in Deoghar during Sawan 2026. (Navbharat Times)

Approximate distance from Delhi: 1,200–1,250 km

How to reach:

Flights to Deoghar Airport

Train to Jasidih Junction, followed by local transport

Road travel is possible but considerably longer

Indicative Budget: Rs7,500–Rs13,000 per person for a 2-night train-based trip, including travel, budget accommodation, food and local transport. Air travel will raise the overall cost.

Pilgrimage Tip: Accommodation can become expensive or sell out quickly during peak Sawan dates, so advance booking is advisable.

Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Situated on Mandhata Island in the Narmada River, Omkareshwar is another important Jyotirlinga pilgrimage destination. The island is traditionally associated with the sacred 'Om' shape, adding to the spiritual significance of the shrine. Many pilgrims combine Omkareshwar with Mahakaleshwar when planning a Madhya Pradesh Shiva circuit.

Approximate distance from Delhi: 850–900 km

How to reach:

Fly to Indore and continue by road

Travel by train towards Omkareshwar Road, followed by local transport

Road travel from Delhi is also possible

Indicative Budget: Rs7,000–Rs11,000 per person for a 2-night budget trip, including train or economical travel, accommodation, meals and local transport.

Pilgrimage Tip: Combining Omkareshwar with Ujjain can make the trip more efficient and allow devotees to visit two major Shiva shrines in one journey.

Sawan 2026 Travel Tips For Pilgrims

Book Early: Train tickets and budget hotels can fill quickly during Sawan, particularly around Mondays and Sawan Shivratri.

Check Temple Rules: Darshan, aarti and special puja arrangements may require advance booking or have specific entry rules.

Plan For Crowds: Keep extra time for queues, local traffic and security checks.

Check Road Conditions: Monsoon travel can be affected by rain, landslides and diversions, especially on Uttarakhand routes.

Carry Essentials: Keep valid ID, comfortable footwear, medicines if prescribed, rain protection and a small amount of cash.

Keep A Buffer: The budgets mentioned above are indicative estimates for budget-conscious travellers. Prices can rise significantly during peak Sawan dates, particularly for accommodation and last-minute transport.

A Sawan pilgrimage is as much about the journey as the destination. Whether you choose the spiritual atmosphere of Kashi, the Himalayan grandeur of Kedarnath, the powerful traditions of Mahakaleshwar, the massive Sawan gathering at Baidyanath or the serene setting of Omkareshwar, each Jyotirlinga offers a distinct experience for devotees travelling from Delhi.