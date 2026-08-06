ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Why Conjunctivitis Spreads Faster In Offices During The Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madras Eye, a viral conjunctivitis, thrives in office environments.

Shared surfaces, air conditioning, humidity foster office outbreaks.

Isolate, wash hands, disinfect surfaces to contain spread.

Every year during monsoon season, India witnesses yet another bout of red, watery eyes affecting classrooms, buses, and now more often than not, office spaces as well. This condition, known colloquially as Madras Eye, is nothing but viral conjunctivitis, mostly resulting from adenoviruses, and finds itself quite comfortable in office settings too.

Why Offices Are Becoming Hotspots

The working environment is almost ideal for the growth and multiplication of the adenovirus. The virus infects rapidly in schools, offices, and crowded areas, especially in a warm and humid environment, infecting the first eye and then the second one after a day or two.

A few specific office factors accelerate this:

Common surfaces and continuous contact: The infection is spread through physical contact. An infected person touches his/her eyes, then a surface; another person then comes and touches the surface and then touches his/her eyes. Common surfaces include mobile phones, TV remotes, keyboards, lift buttons, door knobs, meeting tables, hand towels, and other kitchen utensils.

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Air conditioning and closed environments. Centrally air-conditioned systems circulate the air and dry the eyes, causing them to be more susceptible to infection, while confining everyone in close quarters for eight or more hours daily. A whiff of fresh air, once in a while, would do a world of good. Humidity causes the virus to survive longer. The virus particles can remain alive longer on surfaces in humid conditions, and the crowded public transport during the rainy season increases exposure even before reaching work premises.

Many employees come to work with symptoms that could be minor and due to ignorance about their contagious nature or fear of taking time off from work due to the mild eye infection.

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How To Guard Against It

Isolate at first symptom. Redness, watering, or a gritty feeling in one eye warrants working from home for a few days — this is the single most effective containment step.

Avoid touching your face. Especially eyes, since that's the primary route of self-inoculation from contaminated hands.

Wash hands frequently, particularly after using shared equipment, elevators, or washrooms.

Don't share personal items such as towels, spectacles, eye drops, or cosmetics, even briefly.

Disinfect shared surfaces regularly, especially keyboards, phones, and door handles during an active office outbreak.

Skip the makeshift remedies. Home remedies or leftover antibiotic drops can worsen viral cases; see a doctor if symptoms persist beyond a few days or worsen.

Madras Eye normally runs its course in one to two weeks without any complications. However, in an office environment where there is much crowding, and especially during the monsoon, it doesn’t take much for one case not to be reported and suddenly turn into twenty cases.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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