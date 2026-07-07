Budget Travel | Planning A Weekend Getaway? Visit 6 Places In Rajasthan’s ‘City Of 100 Islands’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Explore Chachakota, Mahi Dam, waterfalls; enjoy boat rides, trekking.

Often recognised for its golden deserts, majestic forts and royal palaces, Rajasthan also hides a surprisingly green destination that comes alive during the monsoon. Nestled in the southern part of the state, Banswara offers a refreshing change of scenery with rivers, forested hills, lakes and hundreds of tiny islands scattered across the Mahi River. Popularly known as the "City of 100 Islands," Banswara transforms into a lush paradise after the rains. Mist-covered hills, overflowing reservoirs and seasonal waterfalls replace the dry landscape, making it feel more like a hill station than a typical Rajasthani destination. With fewer crowds than Rajasthan's famous tourist cities, it is an ideal escape for travellers seeking peace, nature and scenic beauty. The stay could cost approximately Rs 4000- Rs 8000

Things To Do And Budget For Your Trip

One of the most popular experiences is taking a boat ride at Chachakota, where local boat rides generally cost around ₹50–₹100 per person, depending on the season and operator. Adventure lovers can trek through the Jagmeru Hills, where easy hiking trails reward visitors with sweeping views of lakes, forests and mist-covered landscapes. Entry is generally free, making it a budget-friendly activity. Spend time exploring waterfalls, walking along nature trails or simply enjoying the fresh monsoon air. Sunset viewpoints around the reservoirs are particularly beautiful and perfect for photography.

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Why Visit Banswara During The Monsoon?

The rainy season is undoubtedly the best time to experience Banswara. Fresh rainfall fills the Mahi River and nearby reservoirs, while the surrounding hills turn vibrant green. The cool breeze, drifting mist and flowing waterfalls create postcard-perfect landscapes. Boat rides through the Mahi backwaters offer stunning views of small green islands, especially during sunrise and sunset when the sky reflects beautifully on the calm water. Nature lovers will also appreciate the region's waterfalls and forest trails. Destinations like Chachakota become even more picturesque during the monsoon, with scenery that often reminds visitors of the Western Ghats rather than Rajasthan. The rolling hills around Jagmeru are covered in lush vegetation, making them perfect for leisurely drives, photography and short treks.

Best Places To Visit In Banswara

Chachakota is one of the region's biggest highlights. Located near the Mahi River backwaters, it is famous for boating, peaceful surroundings and panoramic views of the islands. The Mahi Bajaj Sagar Dam becomes a major attraction during heavy rains. When the floodgates are opened, the powerful water flow creates a spectacular sight, attracting photographers and nature enthusiasts. Jua Waterfalls are at their best during the monsoon. Surrounded by dense greenery, the seasonal waterfall is ideal for short outings and photography. Kagdi Pick Up Weir offers landscaped gardens, fountains and relaxing views, while nearby Kadeliya Waterfalls become lively after rainfall. History lovers can explore the 12th-century Paraheda Shiva Temple and Ram Kund, where spirituality blends beautifully with nature. For a peaceful evening, head to Anand Sagar Lake or Dialab Lake. During the monsoon, blooming lotus flowers and centuries-old trees add to their charm.

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Estimated Budget

Budget stay: Rs 800– Rs 1,500 per night

Mid-range hotel: Rs 2,000– Rs 4,000 per night

Meals: Rs 200– Rs 600 per person

Local transport: Rs 500– Rs 1,500 per day (depending on taxi or self-drive)

Boat ride: Rs 50– Rs 100 per person

Total 2-day trip budget: Approximately Rs 4,000– Rs 8,000 per person, excluding travel to Banswara.

Banswara offers a side of Rajasthan that surprises first-time visitors. With its emerald-green hills, serene lakes, island-dotted waters and seasonal waterfalls, it becomes one of the state's most refreshing monsoon destinations for anyone looking to escape the crowds and reconnect with nature.