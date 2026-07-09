Ajay Kumar's Tiny Artwork Inside Needle's Eye Heads To Space; Marks Historic First For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The project celebrates India's scientific legacy and innovation.

India's first privately produced orbital rocket, Vikram-1, will carry a unique passenger: a small piece of art honouring India's scientific legacy. The tiny piece, which was created by Telangana-based microsculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada, is anticipated to be the first piece of art by an Indian artist to journey into space, representing a unique fusion of engineering, science and artistic expression.

The artwork has been chosen for Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1's first orbital launch, Mission Agaman, which is set to take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. In addition to marking a significant turning point for India's private space sector, the mission provides Indian art with its first chance to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere.

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Mattewada Honours Raman, Sarabhai And Kalam

Mattewada decided to honour three pioneers who shaped India's scientific journey: Dr CV Raman, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Rather than creating a conventional sculpture, he crafted microscopic portraits measuring just 0.8 millimetres each, making them visible only under magnification. The three portraits have been housed inside a handcrafted miniature rocket made of 18-carat gold.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mattewada described the inclusion of his creation in a space mission as an “unimaginable moment”.

"I am incredibly happy, proud and satisfied knowing that my contribution will go down in space exploration history. He declared, "It is the greatest honour given to the micro sculpture art that I have pursued with unshakable passion for the past 40 years."

Years Of Work Behind A Tiny Creation

The final piece of art is a little more than a grain of rice, but it took years to create. Telangana was informed by Mattewada that the project started in 2023 and was finished in February 2026, following about 140 hours of meticulous sculpting.

It was much more than just artistic design. In order to ensure that the artworks could endure the severe vibrations, pressure and climatic conditions encountered during launch, the artist claims that specialised materials such as stainless steel, gold, silver, ceramic compounds and carbon fibre were used in their creation. He collaborated extensively with Skyroot Aerospace engineers to make sure the small payload fulfilled technical specifications before being authorised for flight.

Celebrating India's Scientific Legacy

Mattewada's objective encompasses more than just self-promotion. According to him, the artwork represents India's scientific accomplishments across many generations. "As an Indian, it is a matter of pride that the miniature sculptures of Dr CV Raman, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will travel to space," he stated in an interview with Telangana Today.

It honours three generations of forward-thinking scientific leaders who shaped contemporary India. The artist is well known throughout the world for producing elaborate pieces inside the eye of a sewing needle and has spent over 40 years perfecting the uncommon technique of micro sculpture. In a previous interview with the Circle Foundation for the Arts, he explained that his work requires "precision, talent and patience," pointing out that even the smallest movement can undo weeks of work.

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Art Finds A Place In Space

Art has accompanied humanity into space only on a handful of occasions. Mattewada's work will be the first by an Indian artist and one of the few pieces of art to ever travel beyond Earth if the mission goes according to plan. Beyond its symbolic meaning, the project illustrates the increasing cooperation between scientists and artists, demonstrating that innovation in technology can coexist with creativity.

Mattewada's miniature sculptures will bear not just the likenesses of India's most brilliant scientists but also the dreams of an artist whose life's work demonstrates that even the tiniest works of art can have a profound impact on history as Vikram-1 gets ready to launch.





