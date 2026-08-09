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English NewsReligionKamika Ekadashi 2026: Know Puja Muhurat, Panchang, Rahu Kaal And Horoscope

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Know Puja Muhurat, Panchang, Rahu Kaal And Horoscope

Kamika Ekadashi falls on August 9, 2026, during Sawan Krishna Paksha. Know the day’s Panchang, fasting significance, Choghadiya, Rahu Kaal, planetary positions, and horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamika Ekadashi fasting reduces sins, brings happiness and prosperity.
  • Daily Panchang outlines auspicious, inauspicious timings and planetary positions.
  • Horoscopes offer guidance; avoid anger, practice virtuous conduct today.

 Today is Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Sawan and is a Sunday. It is believed that fasting on Kamika Ekadashi reduces the effects of sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. Ekadashi fasting is considered an important means of devotion to Lord Vishnu and attainment of salvation. 

Today's fast - By doing charity and worshipping Vishnu on the day of the Kamika Ekadashi fast, one gets the blessing of happiness and prosperity in the house.

Panchang Of 9 August 2026 (Hindi Panchang 9 August 2026)

  • Date – Ekadashi (August 8, 2026, 1:59 PM – August 9, 2026, 11:04 AM)
  • Day – Sunday
  • Nakshatra – Mrigashira 
  • Yoga – Harshana 
  • Sunrise – 5:47 am
  • Sunset – 7:06 pm
  • Moonrise – 2:45 pm
  • Moonset – 4:20 pm
  • Moon sign – Gemini

Chaughadiya Puja Muhurta

  • Auspicious morning Choghadiya – 9:06 am – 12:26 pm
  • Auspicious afternoon Choghadiya – 2:06 pm to 3:46 pm
  • Evening/Night Shubh Choghadiya – 7:06 PM to 9:46 PM

Rahukaal and inauspicious time (Rahu Kaal)

  • Rahukaal – 5:26 pm to 7:06 pm
  • Yamaganda period – 12:26 pm to 2:06 pm
  • Gulika Kaal – 3:46 pm to 5:26 pm 

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar - 9 August 2026)

  • Sun – Cancer
  • Moon – Gemini
  • Mars – Gemini
  • Mercury – Cancer
  • Jupiter – Gemini
  • Venus – Virgo
  • Saturn – Pisces
  • Rahu – Aquarius
  • Ketu – Leo

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Why Calling Someone From Behind Is Considered A Bad Omen

Horoscope for August 9

Aries :
You will reap the rewards of your hard work, but avoid trusting your opponents or anyone else excessively.

Taurus:
There may be obstacles in work and studies, but with patience and introspection, the situation will be under control.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026: Giant Lord Hanuman Idol In Kanwar Yatra Video Grabs Attention | WATCH

Gemini:
To achieve success in the workplace, you will have to work extra hard and avoid unnecessary expenditure in business.

Cancer:
There are chances of profit from old investments, promotion in job and success in property or court cases.

Leo

Workload will increase, so avoid taking decisions in excitement and unnecessary expenses.

Virgo:
You may face difficulty in completing the work on time, but the situation of cooperation in business will improve soon.

Libra :
You will get appreciation from your superiors at work, and new plans in business can bring financial benefits.

Scorpio:
Maintain balance in personal and professional life; after struggle, you will get full results of your hard work.

Sagittarius:
Financial condition will be strong, and employed people will perform their responsibilities better.

Capricorn:
Be cautious of opponents at work, avoid reacting angrily, and spend according to your budget.

Aquarius:
You may get new projects and proposals; teamwork will bring success in the workplace.

Pisces:
There are strong chances of success in career and business; new opportunities can lead to expansion and profits from investments.

Today's solution

Avoid lying, anger, slander, and causing pain to others on Ekadashi. Give special importance to virtuous conduct.

Today's Lucky Color

Orange, Yellow

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of fasting on Kamika Ekadashi?

Fasting on Kamika Ekadashi is believed to reduce the effects of sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. It is considered an important means of devotion to Lord Vishnu and attaining salvation.

What are the specific timings for Ekadashi on August 9, 2026?

Ekadashi is observed from August 8, 2026, 1:59 PM, until August 9, 2026, 11:04 AM. Today is Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of Sawan.

What are the auspicious Choghadiya Muhurtas for August 9, 2026?

The auspicious morning Choghadiya is from 9:06 am to 12:26 pm. The afternoon Choghadiya is from 2:06 pm to 3:46 pm, and the evening/night one is from 7:06 PM to 9:46 PM.

What conduct is advised on Ekadashi?

On Ekadashi, one should avoid lying, anger, slander, and causing pain to others. Giving special importance to virtuous conduct is highly recommended.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahu Lord Vishnu Ekadashi Vrat Kamika Ekadashi 2026 Sawan Ekadashi August 9 2026 Panchang Hindi Panchang Kamika Ekadashi Fasting
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