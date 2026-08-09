Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Know Puja Muhurat, Panchang, Rahu Kaal And Horoscope

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamika Ekadashi fasting reduces sins, brings happiness and prosperity.

Daily Panchang outlines auspicious, inauspicious timings and planetary positions.

Horoscopes offer guidance; avoid anger, practice virtuous conduct today.

Today is Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Sawan and is a Sunday. It is believed that fasting on Kamika Ekadashi reduces the effects of sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. Ekadashi fasting is considered an important means of devotion to Lord Vishnu and attainment of salvation.

Today's fast - By doing charity and worshipping Vishnu on the day of the Kamika Ekadashi fast, one gets the blessing of happiness and prosperity in the house.

Panchang Of 9 August 2026 (Hindi Panchang 9 August 2026)

Date – Ekadashi (August 8, 2026, 1:59 PM – August 9, 2026, 11:04 AM)

Day – Sunday

Nakshatra – Mrigashira

Yoga – Harshana

Sunrise – 5:47 am

Sunset – 7:06 pm

Moonrise – 2:45 pm

Moonset – 4:20 pm

Moon sign – Gemini

Chaughadiya Puja Muhurta

Auspicious morning Choghadiya – 9:06 am – 12:26 pm

Auspicious afternoon Choghadiya – 2:06 pm to 3:46 pm

Evening/Night Shubh Choghadiya – 7:06 PM to 9:46 PM

Rahukaal and inauspicious time (Rahu Kaal)

Rahukaal – 5:26 pm to 7:06 pm

Yamaganda period – 12:26 pm to 2:06 pm

Gulika Kaal – 3:46 pm to 5:26 pm

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar - 9 August 2026)

Sun – Cancer

Moon – Gemini

Mars – Gemini

Mercury – Cancer

Jupiter – Gemini

Venus – Virgo

Saturn – Pisces

Rahu – Aquarius

Ketu – Leo

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Horoscope for August 9

Aries :

You will reap the rewards of your hard work, but avoid trusting your opponents or anyone else excessively.

Taurus:

There may be obstacles in work and studies, but with patience and introspection, the situation will be under control.

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Gemini:

To achieve success in the workplace, you will have to work extra hard and avoid unnecessary expenditure in business.

Cancer:

There are chances of profit from old investments, promotion in job and success in property or court cases.

Leo

Workload will increase, so avoid taking decisions in excitement and unnecessary expenses.

Virgo:

You may face difficulty in completing the work on time, but the situation of cooperation in business will improve soon.

Libra :

You will get appreciation from your superiors at work, and new plans in business can bring financial benefits.

Scorpio:

Maintain balance in personal and professional life; after struggle, you will get full results of your hard work.

Sagittarius:

Financial condition will be strong, and employed people will perform their responsibilities better.

Capricorn:

Be cautious of opponents at work, avoid reacting angrily, and spend according to your budget.

Aquarius:

You may get new projects and proposals; teamwork will bring success in the workplace.

Pisces:

There are strong chances of success in career and business; new opportunities can lead to expansion and profits from investments.

Today's solution Avoid lying, anger, slander, and causing pain to others on Ekadashi. Give special importance to virtuous conduct. Today's Lucky Color

Orange, Yellow

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.