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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers: What Are The Hidden Risk Factors?

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers: What Are The Hidden Risk Factors?

Lung cancer is no longer limited to smokers, with cases increasingly being reported among young and non-smoking individuals. Air pollution, indoor biomass smoke, secondhand smoke, occupational exposure, and genetic factors.

Written By : Dr Anil Kumar Dhar |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lung cancer increasingly affects non-smokers globally, challenging traditional views.
  • Air pollution, biomass smoke, radon, and asbestos are key factors.
  • Genetic susceptibility also elevates lung cancer risk, notably in India.

There are Occurences of a few cases in our clinical practice when we have encountered the disease in young non-smokers also. It highlights the fact that Lung cancer is no longer a smoker's disease. In this article, we analyse the non-smoking causes of Lung cancer.

Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers

The incidence of lung cancer is rising globally as well as in India, and it is the leading cause of cancer mortality and morbidity worldwide.  About  2.5 million people ( both men and women) were diagnosed with lung cancer annually worldwide in 2022, accounting for an age-adjusted standardized ratio of approximately 24 cases per 100,000 people.

There has been a marked change in aetiology and patterns of this cancer in the last few decades. It has been observed that lung cancer incidence in males has decreased in the majority of countries during the past 3-4 decades, while incidence is rising among ladies. This brings us to the point: Is smoking the only cause of Lung Cancer? The most debatable point is whether lung cancer can be called a smoker’s disease. The answer is that we can not blame smoking entirely for Lung cancer because other non-smoking factors are responsible for this disease. So let us know what the other factors are responsible for this deadly disease.

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Pollution And Other Environmental Risks

Indian metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, people are exposed to Pollution and other toxic substances in the air which are responsible for the increased incidence of Lung cancer.  Indoor biomass smoke has been identified as one of the other causative agents of lung cancer, which may eliminate the sole idea of Lung cancer caused by smoking only, particularly in household ladies. This kind of demographic profile of disease has forced clinicians to put a considerable risk of suspicion for non-smoker personnel, particularly ladies.

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How Non-Smokers Can Lower Their Risk

As an Oncologist Non Smokers who get lung cancer ask me” Doctor, how can I lower my Lung cancer risk when I do not smoke?” My answer is: You can help lower your risk of lung cancer by staying away from secondhand smoke, diesel exhaust, and other air pollution, as well as asbestos, arsenic, and some forms of silica and chromium. You should avoid places with suspicious high Radon gas levels: 
 Lung cancer in India is not only caused by tobacco smoking but also by other factors like indoor biomass exposure, environmental pollution, asbestos, and silica exposure. We come across so many young non-smokers who suffer from this disease. These facts point out that lung cancer is not related to smoking entirely but is caused by other non-smoking factors. In India, some of the studies have shown that in 35- 40% of cases, the disease is not related to smoking alone. Besides environmental factors, genetic susceptibility also needs consideration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is lung cancer exclusively a smoker's disease?

No, lung cancer is no longer solely considered a smoker's disease. Cases are observed in young non-smokers, and other non-smoking factors contribute to its development.

What are some non-smoking causes of lung cancer?

Non-smoking causes include air pollution, indoor biomass smoke, secondhand smoke, diesel exhaust, asbestos, arsenic, silica, chromium, and Radon gas. Genetic susceptibility can also play a role.

How can non-smokers reduce their risk of lung cancer?

Non-smokers can lower their risk by avoiding secondhand smoke, diesel exhaust, other air pollution, asbestos, arsenic, silica, chromium, and areas with high Radon gas levels.

What is the global trend for lung cancer incidence?

Lung cancer incidence is rising globally and in India, being a leading cause of mortality. While male incidence has decreased in many countries, it is rising among women.

About the author Dr Anil Kumar Dhar

Dr (Brig) Anil Kumar Dhar is a senior Medical Oncologist with over 35 years of experience in treating solid tumors and malignancies. A post-doctoral fellow from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, he has led and established leading oncology centers across India. He has treated over 35,000 patients and is a recipient of the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal. Known for his clinical excellence and mentorship, he has played a key role in shaping oncology education in India.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air Pollution Lung Cancer Lung Cancer In Non-smokers Causes Of Lung Cancer Non-smoking Lung Cancer Indoor Biomass Smoke Secondhand Smoke
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