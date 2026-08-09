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Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe has not only struck a chord with viewers through its heartfelt story but has also sparked interest in its breathtaking filming locations. One of the biggest highlights of the Netflix romantic drama is its charming wooden café overlooking the mountains. While it may look like a purpose-built film set, the café is very real. The picturesque café is part of Jharipani Castle, a heritage property in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where visitors can actually stay. Adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel, Musafir Cafe also showcases the serene landscapes of Mussoorie, Landour and Bhopal, making it a perfect inspiration for a scenic travel itinerary. Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations, their history and the estimated budget for your trip.

Jharipani Castle: The Real Musafir Cafe

Nestled in Mussoorie's peaceful Jharipani area, Jharipani Castle is one of the most recognisable locations featured in Musafir Cafe. Located around 7 km from Mall Road, the boutique heritage stay offers vintage charm, panoramic Himalayan views and a tranquil atmosphere away from the crowds. The property also provides easy access to attractions like Jharipani Falls, the historic Kipling Trail, and Dehradun, which is around 25 km away. One of its biggest attractions is the Winter Line, a rare atmospheric phenomenon that paints the evening sky in striking shades of orange, red and grey during winter.

Estimated Budget

Travel: Rs2,500–Rs8,000 (depending on departure city and mode)

Stay: Rs6,000–Rs15,000 per night

Food & Local Transport: Rs1,500–Rs2,500 per day

Estimated 2-Day Trip Cost: Rs12,000–Rs28,000 per person

Jharipani Castle History

Built in 1932 by British Crown Breweries, the estate originally served as an officers' guest house and military retreat. Following Independence, it was purchased by the royal family of the Maharaja of Patiala, who renamed it Patiala House and used it as their summer residence. In 2003, the Bahri family restored the estate, reopening it in 2005 as Uttarakhand's first Swiss tent resort before transforming it into the boutique heritage hotel seen today.

Other Musafir Cafe Filming Locations

Upper Lake, Bhopal

Several scenes from Musafir Cafe were filmed around Upper Lake, also known as Bhojtal, one of India's oldest man-made lakes.

Built by King Bhoj, the lake is among Bhopal's most iconic landmarks and, together with Lower Lake, forms the Bhoj Wetland, a Ramsar-recognised ecosystem.

Things To Do

Sunset boat rides

Photography

Lakeside walks

Birdwatching

Estimated Budget

Travel: Rs2,000–Rs6,000

Stay: Rs1,500–Rs4,000 per night

Food & Local Transport: Rs1,000–Rs1,500 per day

Estimated 2-Day Trip Cost: Rs7,000–Rs15,000 per person

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Lower Lake, Bhopal

Located beside Upper Lake, Lower Lake (Chota Talab) was constructed in 1794 by Chote Khan to regulate overflowing water while beautifying the city. The historic water body remains one of Bhopal's most scenic attractions and offers a quieter experience than its larger neighbour.

Things To Do

Evening walks

Photography

Explore old Bhopal

Local street food

Mussoorie: Beyond The Filming Locations

Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie has plenty to offer even after you leave Jharipani Castle behind.

Lal Tibba Scenic Point

The highest viewpoint in Mussoorie, Lal Tibba offers spectacular Himalayan views through vintage telescopes.

Things To Do

Sunrise photography

Himalayan viewpoints

Café hopping

Gun Hill

Gun Hill, Mussoorie's second-highest peak, is reached via a short ropeway ride from Mall Road and offers panoramic views of the Doon Valley.

Things To Do

Ropeway ride

Street food

Photography

Family activities

Other Places To Visit In Mussoorie

Complete your itinerary with:

Kempty Falls

Cloud's End

Bhatta Falls

Mossy Falls

Mall Road

Library Chowk

Sir George Everest's House

Atal Udyan

Estimated Budget For Mussoorie

Travel: Rs2,500–Rs8,000

Stay: Rs2,500–Rs8,000 per night

Food & Local Transport: Rs1,500–Rs2,500 per day

Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs12,000–Rs30,000 per person

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Landour: The Peaceful Extension

Just above Mussoorie lies Landour, a quiet cantonment town known for its colonial-era charm, pine forests and slower pace of life. Unlike bustling Mussoorie, Landour has limited commercial development, making it ideal for those seeking peaceful walks and cosy cafés.

Places To Visit In Landour

Sister's Bazaar

Char Dukan

St Paul's Church

Upper Chukkar (Gol Chukkar)

Kellogg Memorial Church

Estimated Budget

Landour is usually explored as a day trip from Mussoorie.

Day Trip Cost: Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person (including transport, cafés and sightseeing)

Suggested Budget For A Complete Musafir Cafe Trail

If you plan to explore all the major Musafir Cafe filming locations, expect to spend around Rs20,000 to Rs45,000 per person for a five-day trip. A two-day visit to Bhopal typically costs between Rs7,000 and Rs15,000, covering travel, accommodation, food and local sightseeing. For Mussoorie and Landour, a three-day itinerary usually ranges from Rs12,000 to Rs30,000 per person, depending on your choice of stay, transport and activities. Whether you are a fan of Musafir Cafe or simply looking for a scenic getaway, this travel trail offers the perfect mix of heritage, romance and nature. From staying at the real-life Jharipani Castle to exploring Bhopal's historic lakes and wandering through the misty lanes of Mussoorie and Landour, the destinations featured in the series promise an unforgettable experience both on and off screen.