ABP Live Pet First | UTI In Dogs: Signs And Symptoms Every Pet Owner Should Know

Just like humans, dogs can develop various health issues that may affect their daily comfort and overall quality of life. Regular veterinary check-ups, a balanced diet, and paying attention to behavioral changes play an important role in keeping them healthy. Sometimes, however, a seemingly small problem can signal a more serious condition. One such health concern in dogs is a Urinary Tract Infection, commonly referred to as a UTI.

This infection occurs when harmful microorganisms enter and multiply in the urinary system. Although it may start with mild symptoms, the infection can cause significant discomfort for dogs if not identified and treated in time. Understanding the types, symptoms, causes, and risk factors can help pet owners recognise the problem early and seek timely care.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies

Types Of UTIs In Dogs

Urinary tract infections in dogs are generally categorised into two main types based on their cause and frequency.

Simple Or Uncomplicated UTI:

Also known as sporadic cystitis, this type occurs when there are no underlying medical conditions or contributing factors. Dogs with this type typically experience fewer than three urinary tract infections within a 12-month period.

Also known as sporadic cystitis, this type occurs when there are no underlying medical conditions or contributing factors. Dogs with this type typically experience fewer than three urinary tract infections within a 12-month period. Complicated Or Recurrent UTI:

This type is more complex and often appears in dogs with underlying medical issues or other predisposing factors. It may also occur in pets that have recently used antibiotics or those that have experienced more than three infections in a year.

Signs And Symptoms Of A UTI In Dogs

The symptoms of a urinary tract infection can vary, but many dogs display noticeable changes in their urination habits and behavior.

Common signs include:

Straining while trying to urinate

Painful urination (dysuria)

Passing small amounts of urine, sometimes in the form of dribbling

Frequent urination

Licking of the genital area or swelling in that region, sometimes with saliva stains on the fur

Blood present in the urine

Discharge from the genital area

A stronger or unusual urine odor

Increased thirst

If the infection becomes severe or remains untreated, dogs may develop additional symptoms such as lethargy, fever, and reduced appetite.

Causes Of UTIs In Dogs

Most urinary tract infections in dogs are caused by bacteria that normally live on the skin or around the rectal area. These bacteria can travel up through the urethra and infect the urinary system.

Some of the bacteria commonly associated with UTIs in dogs include:

E. coli

Staphylococcus

Streptococcus

Enterococcus

Enterobacter

Proteus species

Although bacterial infections are the most common cause, viral and fungal infections can occasionally lead to UTIs as well.

Risk Factors That Increase UTI

Certain dogs are more likely to develop urinary tract infections due to specific risk factors.

Female dogs generally experience UTIs more frequently than males, although dogs of any age or breed can be affected. Middle-aged to older dogs and those with weakened immune systems also face a higher risk.

Additionally, dogs with certain medical conditions, such as Cushing’s disease, Diabetes Mellitus, or Kidney Disease, are more vulnerable to infections.

Some breeds are also prone to developing urinary crystals and bladder stones, which can increase the likelihood of UTIs. These breeds include Schnauzer, Dalmatian, Yorkshire Terrier, Shih Tzu, and Poodle.

Health Conditions That Can Trigger UTIs

In some cases, urinary tract infections develop as a result of underlying health conditions.

Neurological problems such as Intervertebral Disc Disease, paralysis, or trauma affecting the brain or spinal cord can interfere with normal bladder function and increase the risk of infection.

Other contributing conditions include urinary incontinence and congenital abnormalities like ectopic ureters, which are more commonly seen in retrievers and Entlebucher Mountain Dog. Female dogs with hooded or recessed vulvas may also face a higher risk.

In more serious cases, conditions such as bladder cancer, often reported in Scottish Terrier, or the presence of polyps may also contribute to urinary tract infections.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator