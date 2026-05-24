Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dogs allowed in First AC/Class only with full cabin booking.

Other coaches strictly prohibit dogs due to hygiene concerns.

Dogs transported in brake/parcel van dog boxes if cabin not booked.

Small pets in carriers allowed in any coach with owner.

Indian Railways does allow pets on trains, but their travel is governed by specific rules to ensure safety, hygiene, and comfort for all passengers. Many pet owners believe pets can travel in any coach, but in reality, the system has clear restrictions and designated arrangements. Dogs are permitted only under certain conditions, while smaller pets have more flexibility depending on their size and how they are carried. When a full cabin is not booked, pets are usually shifted to dedicated compartments meant for secure transport.

Rules for Pet Travel in Indian Railways

The objective of these guidelines is to maintain cleanliness, manage passenger comfort, and address safety concerns across different classes. Pet travel also requires offline booking, meaning passengers must complete formalities at the railway station in advance. While Indian Railways is gradually modernising its services, online booking for pet travel has been discussed but is not widely available yet. For now, pet owners must follow the established procedures before planning their journey.

1. Dogs in First AC or First Class

Dogs are allowed inside First AC cabins or First Class compartments only when the passenger books the entire cabin. This ensures privacy and prevents inconvenience to other travellers. Permission must be obtained through the railway authorities after confirming the full cabin booking.

2. Restrictions in Other Coaches

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Dogs are not allowed in AC sleeper, AC chair car, sleeper, or general coaches. These compartments are shared by many passengers, making it difficult to maintain hygiene and avoid disturbance. For this reason, pets are prohibited from travelling in these areas.

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3. Dog Boxes and Parcel Vans

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If a full cabin is not booked, dogs can be transported in designated dog boxes located in the brake or parcel van. These are secure, enclosed spaces designed specifically for animal transport. Booking must be done at the parcel office, along with the necessary documentation and inspection, before departure.

4. Rules for Small Pets

Small pets such as kittens or birds that can be safely kept in a proper carrier are allowed in any coach with the owner. A prescribed fee is charged, and the animal must remain inside its carrier throughout the journey.

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5. Offline Booking Requirement

Currently, pet travel bookings must be made offline at the railway station’s parcel office. Passengers are advised to arrive at least 1–2 hours early to complete all formalities. While digital booking options are being considered, they are not yet fully implemented.

Understanding these rules helps pet owners plan better and ensures a safe and comfortable journey for both animals and fellow passengers.