Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleABP Live Doc Talk: Scrolling On The Toilet? Study Links Smartphone Use To Higher Hemorrhoids Risk

ABP Live Doc Talk: Scrolling On The Toilet? Study Links Smartphone Use To Higher Hemorrhoids Risk

ABP Live Doc Talk: A new study links prolonged toilet sitting and smartphone use to higher hemorrhoid risk. Here’s what experts say and how to prevent piles.

By : Dr. Nagaraj Palankar | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

Hemorrhoids, commonly known as 'piles,' are one of the oldest medical conditions known to humans. They find mention in Ancient Greek and Roman texts as well as in ancient Indian literature such as the Sushruta Samhita.

Hemorrhoids occur when the blood vessels lining the anal canal become engorged and swollen. They may cause bleeding during bowel movements, discomfort, itching, or pain.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk: Does High Stress Reduce Nutrient Absorption? Here's What Expert Says

Traditional Risk Factors

Several factors have long been believed to contribute to the development of hemorrhoids:

  • Upright posture of humans
  • Prolonged sitting on the toilet seat
  • Straining during bowel movements

Prolonged sitting and straining are traditionally thought to increase pressure in the anal canal, leading to venous congestion of the hemorrhoidal cushions.

The Smartphone Habit: A Modern Concern

With the widespread adoption of smartphones, there is growing concern that people are spending excessive time on the toilet scrolling through their devices.

Smartphone usage may increase the total time spent sitting on the toilet seat, which could potentially raise the risk of developing hemorrhoids. But is this concern real, or just a myth?

What Does The Research Say?

An interesting study conducted in American centers, including Harvard Medical School, examined this question. The findings revealed that:

  • People who used smartphones while sitting on the toilet were more likely to spend more than five minutes per visit.
  • Increased toilet time was associated with a higher incidence of hemorrhoids.
  • Contrary to popular belief, straining during bowel movements did not show a strong association with hemorrhoid development.
  • Smartphone users in the study tended to be younger and exercised less.

These findings suggest that prolonged sitting may be a more significant factor than straining alone.

Why Prolonged Sitting Matters

It is believed that sitting on a toilet seat provides less pelvic support compared to regular sitting. This posture may contribute to venous congestion of the anal canal blood vessels (hemorrhoidal cushions), increasing the likelihood of swelling and symptoms.

While the study demonstrated an association, not direct causation, between smartphone use in the toilet and hemorrhoids, the findings are significant enough to warrant caution.

Practical Recommendations For Prevention

To reduce the risk of developing hemorrhoids:

  • Limit toilet sitting time to five minutes or less
  • Avoid using smartphones while on the toilet
  • Increase dietary fiber intake
  • Maintain adequate fluid intake
  • Engage in regular physical exercise

These measures help reduce constipation and decrease the risk of bleeding and symptom progression in patients with hemorrhoids.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Dr. Nagaraj Palankar

Dr. Nagaraj Palankar is HOD & Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hemorrhoids ABP Live Doc Talk Piles Causes Smartphone Toilet Habit Toilet Scrolling Risk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Holi 2026: 8 Must-Attend Budget Holi Parties In Delhi-NCR, Check Venues And Timings
Holi 2026: 8 Must-Attend Budget Holi Parties In Delhi-NCR, Check Venues And Timings
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: Scrolling On The Toilet? Study Links Smartphone Use To Higher Hemorrhoids Risk
ABP Live Doc Talk: Scrolling On The Toilet? Study Links Smartphone Use To Higher Hemorrhoids Risk
Lifestyle
Holi 2026: 7 Regional Delicacies That Make The Festival Delightful
Holi 2026: 7 Regional Delicacies That Make The Festival Delightful
Lifestyle
Holi 2026: 5 Incredible Destinations You Must Explore For An Unforgettable Celebration
Holi 2026: 5 Incredible Destinations You Must Explore For An Unforgettable Celebration
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget