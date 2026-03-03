Hemorrhoids, commonly known as 'piles,' are one of the oldest medical conditions known to humans. They find mention in Ancient Greek and Roman texts as well as in ancient Indian literature such as the Sushruta Samhita.

Hemorrhoids occur when the blood vessels lining the anal canal become engorged and swollen. They may cause bleeding during bowel movements, discomfort, itching, or pain.

Traditional Risk Factors

Several factors have long been believed to contribute to the development of hemorrhoids:

Upright posture of humans

Prolonged sitting on the toilet seat

Straining during bowel movements

Prolonged sitting and straining are traditionally thought to increase pressure in the anal canal, leading to venous congestion of the hemorrhoidal cushions.

The Smartphone Habit: A Modern Concern

With the widespread adoption of smartphones, there is growing concern that people are spending excessive time on the toilet scrolling through their devices.

Smartphone usage may increase the total time spent sitting on the toilet seat, which could potentially raise the risk of developing hemorrhoids. But is this concern real, or just a myth?

What Does The Research Say?

An interesting study conducted in American centers, including Harvard Medical School, examined this question. The findings revealed that:

People who used smartphones while sitting on the toilet were more likely to spend more than five minutes per visit.

Increased toilet time was associated with a higher incidence of hemorrhoids.

Contrary to popular belief, straining during bowel movements did not show a strong association with hemorrhoid development.

Smartphone users in the study tended to be younger and exercised less.

These findings suggest that prolonged sitting may be a more significant factor than straining alone.

Why Prolonged Sitting Matters

It is believed that sitting on a toilet seat provides less pelvic support compared to regular sitting. This posture may contribute to venous congestion of the anal canal blood vessels (hemorrhoidal cushions), increasing the likelihood of swelling and symptoms.

While the study demonstrated an association, not direct causation, between smartphone use in the toilet and hemorrhoids, the findings are significant enough to warrant caution.

Practical Recommendations For Prevention

To reduce the risk of developing hemorrhoids:

Limit toilet sitting time to five minutes or less

Avoid using smartphones while on the toilet

Increase dietary fiber intake

Maintain adequate fluid intake

Engage in regular physical exercise

These measures help reduce constipation and decrease the risk of bleeding and symptom progression in patients with hemorrhoids.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

