He criticized the ruling BJP-led NDA government regarding the conflict in West Asia, specifically mentioning US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
War Of Words In Lok Sabha: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi Asked To 'Go To Iran' After Paying Tribute To Ali Khamenei
The House’s presiding MP, NK Premachandran, asked Mehdi to confine his remarks to the railway budget. However, the Srinagar MP responded to the interruption instead.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi criticised the ruling BJP-led NDA government in Parliament on Monday, referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia following US and Israeli strikes on Iran over two weeks ago.
Speaking during a discussion on the railway budget allocation, Mehdi sought to “take 10-15 seconds” to express condolences on the “martyrdom” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iran Supreme Leader killed in American-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.
He also highlighted “the killing of innocent people, more than 150 girls, children, in a school (in Iran's Minab)”.
“I express my condolences to the people of Iran, to the peace-loving people, the just people all around the world,” he said, as per the Sansad TV broadcast.
At this point, a member from the ruling alliance interjected, reportedly telling him to “go to Iran”. The identity of the member was not clear.
Verbal Exchange In The House
The House’s presiding MP, NK Premachandran, asked Mehdi to confine his remarks to the railway budget. However, the Srinagar MP responded to the interruption instead.
“Kyun chala jaoon? Main Iran kyun chala jaoon? (Why should I leave? Why should I go to Iran?” he said, switching to Hindi. “I am condemning Israel, but why are you getting upset?” he added.
He further remarked, “Aapne unko apna ‘fatherland’ banaya hoga, apna pita-shree banaya hoga; hamara nahin hai. (You must have made Israel your ‘fatherland’, made it your dear father; we have not.)”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during a visit to Israel ahead of the conflict, said in his address to the Knesset that Jews in India consider “India their motherland and Israel as fatherland”.
Returns To Railway Issues
After being asked again by the chair to stick to the agenda, Mehdi briefly returned to the railway discussion.
He thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for confirming that a proposed rail line for Shopian and Pahalgam, among other areas, “has been permanently dropped”, stating that the project would have adversely affected orchards in the region.
He also raised demands for rail connectivity in the Chenab Valley and improved links with Jammu.
Remarks On Identity And Conflict
Mehdi later returned to the subject of the conflict, saying, “Baaki unka khwaab hai jo humein kabhi Pakistan, kabhi Iran bhejna chahte hain. (Some here have dreams; sometimes they want us to go to Pakistan, sometimes to Iran.)”
He added, “I am from the lineage of Haidar-e-Karrar,” referring to a title for Imam Ali, the first Imam of Shia Islam. “I take a stand for what's just and rightful.”
The chairperson then moved on to the next speaker.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi criticize in Parliament?
Why did Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi express condolences in Parliament?
He expressed condolences for the 'martyrdom' of Iran's Supreme Leader and the killing of innocent people, including children in Iran.
What was the reaction from the ruling alliance member to Mehdi's remarks?
A member from the ruling alliance interjected, suggesting Mehdi should 'go to Iran'.
How did Mehdi respond to the suggestion that he should 'go to Iran'?
He questioned why he should leave and stated that he was condemning Israel, asking why the other member was upset.
What railway-related points did Mehdi raise?
He thanked the Railway Minister for dropping a proposed rail line that would have affected orchards and demanded rail connectivity in the Chenab Valley and improved links with Jammu.