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Direct Fight In Bhabanipur: Mamata Vs Suvendu Turns Bengal Poll Into Prestige Clash
The West Bengal Assembly election has turned into a direct showdown between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari after the Trinamool Congress announced the Chief Minister will contest from Bhabanipur, while the BJP fielded Adhikari against her in the same constituency and also from Nandigram. The move sets up a high-stakes political clash between the two rivals, with Bhabanipur seen as Banerjee’s stronghold and Nandigram carrying the legacy of Adhikari’s 2021 victory over her, turning the election into a prestige fight between the TMC supremo and the Leader of the Opposition.
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