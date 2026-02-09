Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Doc Talk | Busting Common Epilepsy Myths On International Epilepsy Day

ABP Live Doc Talk | On International Epilepsy Day, expert debunks common myths about epilepsy, highlights evidence-based facts, and encourages awareness to fight stigma and empower patients.

By : Dr. Jayanti Mani | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Epilepsy is a brain disorder but has been shrouded by the curse of stigma. A lot has changed today in how epilepsy is perceived but still large sections of society have many misconceptions about this condition. On International Epilepsy Day, we must champion science-led awareness to debunk these barriers and empower lives.

Some Common Myths About Epilepsy 

Myth 1

Epilepsy is caused because of possession by evil spirits. They should be taken to tantriks and godmen for removing these evil spirits.

FACT: Epilepsy is caused because of periodic excessive electricity in the brain that produces abnormal behavior or movements. Please take the person to a qualified medical practitioner for treatment.

Myth 2

Epilepsy is contagious. Never touch a patient having seizure. The disease will be passed on to you.

Fact: Epilepsy is NOT contagious. The patient having seizure needs your help. You will not get Epilepsy by touching the patient.

Myth 3

Epilepsy is a form of madness, so it should be treated in a lunatic asylum.

Fact: Epilepsy is a disease of the brain, so it should be treated by physicians or neurologists.

Myth 4

Children with epilepsy are dull and cannot learn, so they should not be sent to school.

Fact: Children with epilepsy can be extremely intelligent. There are many examples of high achievers in history who have had epilepsy. Usually it is the stigma against epilepsy which prevents parents from sending their children to school, to learn and achieve their full potential.

Myth 5

Women with epilepsy can never have children. So they should not get married.

Fact: Women with epilepsy can safely get married and they can safely have children under specialist supervision.

Myth 6

A seizure can be terminated by putting a key in the patient’s hand or by making the patient smell onions or a leather shoe.

Fact: Keys or Shoes do not stop seizures!!! Most seizures stop automatically in a couple of minutes. Turn the patient to one side and put a soft object under his head to prevent injury.

How Awareness And Education Empower Lives With Epilepsy

These myths fuel overprotection, anxiety, depression, bullying, and isolation, often worsening issues like attention deficits. Stigma restricts opportunities for persons with epilepsy in education, travel, and friendships, eroding confidence;  On International Epilepsy Day, let's champion evidence-based truths and bust such myths about epilepsy.  

It's important to equip communities with evidence-based knowledge to dispel misplaced and irrational fears. Encourage open conversations, advocate for patients, and promote access to care. True progress lies in awareness that restores dignity, unlocks potential, and integrates those with epilepsy fully into society.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes epilepsy?

Epilepsy is caused by periodic excessive electricity in the brain, leading to abnormal behavior or movements. It is a brain disorder, not due to evil spirits.

Is epilepsy contagious?

No, epilepsy is not contagious. You cannot contract epilepsy by touching someone who is having a seizure; they actually need your help.

Can children with epilepsy go to school?

Yes, children with epilepsy can be very intelligent and should attend school. Stigma often prevents them from learning and reaching their full potential.

Can women with epilepsy have children?

Yes, women with epilepsy can safely marry and have children with proper specialist supervision.

How can I help someone during a seizure?

Do not try to stop a seizure with objects like keys or onions. Turn the person to their side and place a soft object under their head to prevent injury.

About the author Dr. Jayanti Mani

Dr. Jayanti Mani, is Consultant, Neurology, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
ABP Live Doc Talk International Epilepsy Day 2026 Epilepsy Myths
