ABP Live Doc Talk: Feeling Stressed And Anxious? Simple Techniques To Calm Your Mind

In the modern world, stress and anxiety have become silent companions for many. As the provided transcript suggests, most people live in a self-created 'prison' of worries. We often spend our energy building a 'mountain of fear' and then find ourselves trembling in its shadow, wondering, "What will happen to me?" Whether it is the pressure of earning money, the uncertainty of a career, the results of an exam, or health concerns like diabetes and blood pressure, anxiety has a way of clouding our judgment and draining our vitality.

However, stress does not have to be a permanent state of being. By understanding the nature of our thoughts and adopting simple, beginner-friendly techniques, we can dismantle that mountain of fear and reclaim our peace of mind.

Understanding The Signal: Why We Feel Anxious

The first step in managing stress is understanding what it actually is. When we face a challenge, our body’s adrenal glands release hormones like adrenaline. This is a biological 'push' intended to help us tackle a situation, the classic 'fight or flight' response.

The problem arises when we don’t take action. Instead of addressing the root cause, many beginners fall into the trap of seeking temporary relief through caffeine, alcohol, or mindless distractions. While these might provide a momentary escape, they eventually depress the system further. True relief comes from recognising that anxiety is a signal for action, not an invitation to spiral.

Technique 1: The Power Of The Pause And Root Cause Analysis

When you feel the grip of anxiety tightening, the most effective beginner technique is to simply pause. Stop whatever you are doing and have a silent conversation with yourself.

Ask yourself: "What is the specific reason for this stress?" Is it a financial problem? A relationship conflict? An upcoming exam? By identifying the cause, you move from a vague 'cloud of worry' to a concrete problem that can be solved. Once the cause is clear, focus your energy on a small, immediate step to address it. Addressing the signal early prevents the 'fire' of anxiety from spreading out of control.

Technique 2: Creative Redirection

Anxiety often manifests as 'obsessive thinking', an endless loop of negative thoughts that sucks your energy and leaves you exhausted. To break this cycle, you must learn to redirect your mind.

Engage in a hobby that brings you joy. Whether it is gardening, reading, dancing, or listening to music, these activities shift your focus from a destructive loop to a constructive experience. As the transcript notes, a 'vacant mind is a devil's workshop.' If you find yourself overthinking while idle, involve yourself in a productive task, even something as simple as cleaning your room or organizing your desk can provide a sense of control and calm.

Technique 3: Brain Decluttering through Journaling

One of the most powerful tools for any beginner is a diary. Since we cannot always share every thought with friends or family, a diary acts as a non-judgmental confidant.

Writing down your thoughts allows you to see them objectively. Use the Brain Decluttering Technique:

List the problems currently bothering you.

Write down possible solutions for each.

Note the pros and cons of those solutions.

This process moves the anxiety from your head onto the paper, making the 'mountain' look much smaller and more manageable.

Technique 4: Scheduled 'Thinking Time'

Many beginners suffer because they worry all day long. A life-changing technique is to allocate a specific 'Thinking Time', for example, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

During this hour, you are allowed to think about your career, finances, and future as deeply as you want. Write your plans and concerns in your diary. However, once that hour is over, give your mind a 'holiday.' Tell yourself, "The time for thinking is done; now is the time for living." This prevents anxiety from bleeding into your work, your meals, and your sleep.

Technique 5: Prioritising Mental Energy

True 'smartness' is knowing where to spend your energy. The transcript highlights a common mistake: spending hours agonizing over trivial choices (like whether to eat an apple or a banana) while neglecting life-defining decisions.

Stop over-analyzing small things. Decisions regarding what to wear or what to eat should take seconds. Save your mental strength for significant decisions like career paths or relationships. When you stop wasting energy on the trivial, you have more 'fuel' to handle the stresses that actually matter.

