Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle7 Handloom Saree Looks Of Pooja Hegde Perfect For Wedding Season Style

7 Handloom Saree Looks Of Pooja Hegde Perfect For Wedding Season Style

Take wedding fashion inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s elegant handloom saree looks that beautifully blend traditional weaving, vibrant colours, and timeless festive style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Take wedding fashion inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s elegant handloom saree looks that beautifully blend traditional weaving, vibrant colours, and timeless festive style.

Steal The Spotlight This Wedding Season With These Stunning Handloom Saree Looks By Pooja Hegde

1/7
This mint-green paithani saree stands out for its soft texture and artistic floral detailing along the pallu and border. With minimal styling and classic gold jhumkas, the look feels fresh, graceful, and ideal for intimate wedding gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
This mint-green paithani saree stands out for its soft texture and artistic floral detailing along the pallu and border. With minimal styling and classic gold jhumkas, the look feels fresh, graceful, and ideal for intimate wedding gatherings. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
2/7
Pooja Hegde stuns in this rich copper-orange Kanjivaram silk saree featuring intricate zari patterns that add a luxurious shimmer. Styled with a red blouse, temple jewellery, and a statement kamarbandh, the look radiates perfect bridal-inspired grandeur for wedding festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Pooja Hegde stuns in this rich copper-orange Kanjivaram silk saree featuring intricate zari patterns that add a luxurious shimmer. Styled with a red blouse, temple jewellery, and a statement kamarbandh, the look radiates perfect bridal-inspired grandeur for wedding festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Traditional Saree Looks Pooja Hegde Handloom Saree Looks Pooja Hegde Saree Style Wedding Season Saree Inspiration Handloom Saree

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
International Women’s Day 2026: Thoughtful Ideas To Celebrate The Day In A Meaningful Way
International Women’s Day 2026: Thoughtful Ideas To Celebrate The Day In A Meaningful Way
Lifestyle
'May Your Voice Be Fearless': Indian Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes On International Women’s Day 2026
'May Your Voice Be Fearless': Indian Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes On International Women’s Day 2026
Lifestyle
Rang Panchami 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timing, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More
Rang Panchami 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Timing, Rituals, Spiritual Significance And More
Lifestyle
Hair Fall, Adult Acne And Skin Sensitivity: Expert Explains Why These Problems Are Rising Among Women Today
Hair Fall, Adult Acne And Skin Sensitivity: Expert Explains Why These Problems Are Rising Among Women Today
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Politics: Protocol Violation During President’s West Bengal Visit Sparks Political Row
Breaking News: Iran Threatens Massive Destruction in Middle East, Fires Missiles as Israel Intercepts Attack
Breaking news: Iran Claims Attack on US Fifth Fleet, Says 21 American Soldiers Killed
Iran-Israel Conflict: Missile Hits Iranian Military Ambulance in Tehran
Breaking News: Iran–Israel War Escalates with Missile Barrages and Cluster Bomb Attacks

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget