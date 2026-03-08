Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyle'May Your Voice Be Fearless': Indian Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes On International Women's Day 2026

'May Your Voice Be Fearless': Indian Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes On International Women’s Day 2026

Indian leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Mamata Banerjee shared heartfelt messages celebrating women’s strength and achievements on International Women’s Day 2026.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 09:04 AM (IST)

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global occasion dedicated to celebrating the achievements, strength, and contributions of women across all walks of life. The day also serves as a reminder of the continued efforts needed to ensure equality, dignity, and opportunity for women everywhere. On this occasion, several Indian leaders took to social media to extend their greetings and acknowledge the role women play in shaping families, communities, and the nation.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2026: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know About March 8

Smriti Irani’s Message Of Strength And Self-Belief

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a heartfelt message on X to mark International Women’s Day. In her post, she encouraged women to embrace both their strengths and imperfections while moving forward with courage and confidence.

President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Women As Pillars Of Progress

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to citizens on the occasion, emphasising the crucial role women play in building a progressive nation.

In a post shared through the official handle of the President of India on X, she noted that educated and empowered women form the backbone of a strong society. The President praised the courage and achievements of women across various fields and called for a collective commitment to ensure equal opportunities, dignity, safety, and freedom for every woman.

Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Women And Highlights Welfare Initiatives

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her wishes through a detailed message on social media, written in Bengali. In her post, she paid tribute to the legacy of influential women associated with Bengal, including freedom fighters Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra, Kalpana Dutta, Bina Das, Suniti Choudhury, and humanitarian Mother Teresa.

She described the women of Bengal as a source of pride and strength for society, emphasising that their contributions.

International Women’s Day 2026

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also encourages people around the world to express gratitude toward the women in their lives, whether mothers, sisters, friends, colleagues, or mentors, who provide support, guidance, and inspiration every day.

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme

The global theme for International Women’s Day 2026, highlighted by the United Nations and several international campaigns, is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.'

The theme focuses on ensuring that women and girls everywhere can fully exercise their rights and experience fairness in their daily lives. It calls for turning commitments into meaningful action, urging societies to work collectively so that equality and justice become a lived reality rather than just a promise.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
International Women's Day 2026 International Women’s Day India Smriti Irani Women’s Day Message President Droupadi Murmu Women’s Day Greeting Mamata Banerjee Women’s Day Post Indian Leaders Women’s Day Wishes
