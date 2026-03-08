March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global occasion dedicated to celebrating the achievements, strength, and contributions of women across all walks of life. The day also serves as a reminder of the continued efforts needed to ensure equality, dignity, and opportunity for women everywhere. On this occasion, several Indian leaders took to social media to extend their greetings and acknowledge the role women play in shaping families, communities, and the nation.

Smriti Irani’s Message Of Strength And Self-Belief

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a heartfelt message on X to mark International Women’s Day. In her post, she encouraged women to embrace both their strengths and imperfections while moving forward with courage and confidence.

To the woman you are becoming,

and the woman you already are.



May you embrace your imperfections as much as your strengths.

May your voice be fearless, your choices bold, and your presence a reminder to that little girl watching you of what is possible.



Celebrating you, today… pic.twitter.com/APgjg9OXI3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Women As Pillars Of Progress

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to citizens on the occasion, emphasising the crucial role women play in building a progressive nation.

In a post shared through the official handle of the President of India on X, she noted that educated and empowered women form the backbone of a strong society. The President praised the courage and achievements of women across various fields and called for a collective commitment to ensure equal opportunities, dignity, safety, and freedom for every woman.

Warm greetings to all on International Women’s Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society. On… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Women And Highlights Welfare Initiatives

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her wishes through a detailed message on social media, written in Bengali. In her post, she paid tribute to the legacy of influential women associated with Bengal, including freedom fighters Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra, Kalpana Dutta, Bina Das, Suniti Choudhury, and humanitarian Mother Teresa.

She described the women of Bengal as a source of pride and strength for society, emphasising that their contributions.

“আমার লক্ষ্মী আজকের দিনে সবারে করে আহ্বান,

আমার লক্ষ্মী ক্লান্তি ভুলে গায় জীবনের জয়গান।।"



আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবসের শুভক্ষণে সারা বিশ্বের সবাইকে জানাই আমার অনেক শুভনন্দন।



আমি কুর্নিশ জানাই এই বাংলার মাটিকে – এ মাটি প্রীতিলতা ওয়াদ্দেদারের মাটি, এ মাটি মাতঙ্গিনী হাজরার মাটি,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2026

International Women’s Day 2026

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also encourages people around the world to express gratitude toward the women in their lives, whether mothers, sisters, friends, colleagues, or mentors, who provide support, guidance, and inspiration every day.

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme

The global theme for International Women’s Day 2026, highlighted by the United Nations and several international campaigns, is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.'

The theme focuses on ensuring that women and girls everywhere can fully exercise their rights and experience fairness in their daily lives. It calls for turning commitments into meaningful action, urging societies to work collectively so that equality and justice become a lived reality rather than just a promise.