Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Fashion Moments That Made Fans Obsessed

2. Vibrant Royal Blue Lehenga: This striking ethnic look stands out for its bold colours and intricate traditional patterns, making it a true celebration of Indian craftsmanship. The royal blue lehenga instantly grabs attention with its vibrant base, beautifully adorned with multicoloured geometric and floral motifs that reflect rich textile traditions. The detailed patterns across the skirt create a visually dynamic effect. Complementing the skirt is a structured royal blue blouse that keeps the silhouette elegant yet modern. The blouse’s minimal detailing allows the heavily patterned lehenga to remain the focal point while maintaining a balanced and refined aesthetic. Draped effortlessly over the shoulders is a richly embroidered dupatta featuring bold pink and multicolour threadwork, adding another layer of visual drama to the outfit. A statement choker necklace paired with traditional jewellery enhances the regal vibe, while the sleek braid hairstyle adds a touch of timeless elegance. The addition of a small embellished potli bag completes the ensemble with a classic festive accessory that ties the entire look together. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)