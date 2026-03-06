Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Fashion Moments That Made Fans Obsessed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleJanhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Fashion Moments That Made Fans Obsessed

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor continues to redefine modern ethnic fashion with her elegant sarees, glamorous lehengas and statement traditional ensembles.

1. Regal Lehenga Glam: Draped in a breathtakingly ornate lehenga ensemble, this look captures the essence of modern royal glamour while staying rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship. The outfit features a richly embroidered lehenga skirt adorned with intricate gold motifs that resemble heritage architectural patterns, giving the ensemble a regal aesthetic. Paired with a structured embellished blouse, the silhouette highlights a contemporary edge while maintaining the grace of classic ethnic fashion. The sheer dupatta, delicately placed over the head, elevates the look with a bridal-inspired charm. Its subtle golden embroidery and soft flow add depth and dimension to the outfit, creating a dreamy visual effect under the warm candlelit setting. The rich earthy tones combined with shimmering gold accents create a timeless palette that resonates strongly with festive and wedding fashion trends. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
2. Vibrant Royal Blue Lehenga: This striking ethnic look stands out for its bold colours and intricate traditional patterns, making it a true celebration of Indian craftsmanship. The royal blue lehenga instantly grabs attention with its vibrant base, beautifully adorned with multicoloured geometric and floral motifs that reflect rich textile traditions. The detailed patterns across the skirt create a visually dynamic effect. Complementing the skirt is a structured royal blue blouse that keeps the silhouette elegant yet modern. The blouse’s minimal detailing allows the heavily patterned lehenga to remain the focal point while maintaining a balanced and refined aesthetic. Draped effortlessly over the shoulders is a richly embroidered dupatta featuring bold pink and multicolour threadwork, adding another layer of visual drama to the outfit. A statement choker necklace paired with traditional jewellery enhances the regal vibe, while the sleek braid hairstyle adds a touch of timeless elegance. The addition of a small embellished potli bag completes the ensemble with a classic festive accessory that ties the entire look together. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
