Shantanu Maheshwari Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Show His Incredible Style Game

Classic Black Statement Suit: In this sleek black ensemble, Shantanu Maheshwari embraces this bold red-carpet style with a sequined blazer layered over a sheer dotted shirt with a bow-style neckline. The fitted black trousers and polished shoes keep the look sharp and elegant. His voluminous hair and confident styling give the outfit a dramatic, high-fashion edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ shantanu.maheshwari)