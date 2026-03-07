Shantanu Maheshwari Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Show His Incredible Style Game

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleShantanu Maheshwari Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Show His Incredible Style Game

On Shantanu Maheshwari’s birthday, take a look at some of his most stylish and stunning fashion moments that showcase his versatile style and effortless charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Stylish Looks Of Shantanu Maheshwari That Stole The Spotlight

Blush Pink Festive Sherwani Look: Shantanu Maheshwari looks effortlessly charming in this blush-pink embroidered sherwani featuring delicate floral and paisley threadwork. Paired with ivory flared trousers and classic juttis, the outfit creates a soft yet regal festive vibe. The structured collar and subtle brooch add a polished, sophisticated finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ shantanu.maheshwari)
Classic Black Statement Suit: In this sleek black ensemble, Shantanu Maheshwari embraces this bold red-carpet style with a sequined blazer layered over a sheer dotted shirt with a bow-style neckline. The fitted black trousers and polished shoes keep the look sharp and elegant. His voluminous hair and confident styling give the outfit a dramatic, high-fashion edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ shantanu.maheshwari)
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
