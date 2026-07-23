Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robotic surgery enhances bypass, offering precise, minimally invasive treatment.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is no longer something that happens to the elderly. Across India, there is a growing and concerning pattern of patients in their 30s and 40s walking in with significantly blocked arteries. Lifestyle-related conditions, obesity, chronic stress, and sedentary habits are largely to blame, collectively accelerating arterial damage by nearly a decade compared to what was seen in previous generations. CAD has become a disease that younger Indians simply cannot afford to overlook.

Recognising CAD Symptoms And Risk Factors

The symptoms of CAD are not always obvious. Chest tightness or pressure during physical activity, unexplained breathlessness, persistent fatigue, or discomfort that travels to the arm or jaw are signs that need prompt attention. That said, many patients feel nothing at all until a cardiac event occurs. For anyone with multiple risk factors, preventive cardiac screening is the smarter path rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.

Lifestyle changes are equally important alongside preventive medical management. Consistent physical activity, a balanced diet, quitting smoking, and keeping stress in check are not supplementary advice; they are core to managing CAD at every stage.

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When Stents Are Not Enough

There is a widely held belief that a blocked artery automatically means a stent. This is not the case. Treatment depends on how many vessels are affected, where the blockages are, how complex they are, and the patient's broader clinical picture. Stenting, or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), is a well-suited treatment for single-vessel disease and acute situations. For multivessel disease, however, the evidence points clearly towards surgery for better outcomes over time and a lower likelihood of needing repeat procedures.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) is the gold standard when CAD becomes complex. Left main artery disease, triple-vessel disease, heavily calcified or diffuse blockages, and cases where heart function has already taken a hit are all situations where bypass surgery is the preferred route. CABG achieves complete revascularisation, meaning blood flow is restored to all affected vessels, with a level of durability that stenting cannot offer in these cases. It is not a fallback option. For the right patient, it is the best option, supported by decades of clinical evidence, with arterial grafting to the LAD restoring life expectancy towards normal.

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How Robotic Heart Surgery Is Changing Treatment

Cardiac surgery today looks very different from what it did even a decade ago. Robotic-assisted surgery has been one of the biggest shifts in how bypass procedures are performed and experienced. The da Vinci Surgical System, for instance, allows surgeons to perform coronary bypass through small keyhole incisions rather than opening the chest entirely. The operating view is three-dimensional and high-definition, and the system translates the surgeon's hand movements into controlled, tremor-free instrument motion. In a space as confined as the chest cavity, that level of precision makes a genuine difference.

The difference for patients is considerable. Smaller incisions, less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays, a lower chance of wound complications, and getting back to daily life in weeks rather than months are all part of the picture. Usually, the procedure can be performed on a beating heart, doing away with the need for cardiopulmonary bypass and reducing the overall stress on the body.

Robotic-assisted surgery has ensured that patients who need bypass surgery can approach it with far greater confidence, knowing that the same proven, gold-standard treatment now comes with significantly less disruption to their body and their life. With CAD increasingly affecting younger Indians, early screening and access to the right treatment at the right time have never mattered more.

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