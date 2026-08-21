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English NewsLifestyle5 Ways To Identify Real Cinnamon And Spot Fake Ones At Home

5 Ways To Identify Real Cinnamon And Spot Fake Ones At Home

Want to know if your cinnamon is Ceylon or Cassia? Check these 5 simple clues, including colour, layers, texture, aroma and taste, before buying.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ceylon cinnamon differs from Cassia, a common but distinct variety.
  • Ceylon features light color, delicate layers, and a mild aroma.
  • Always check product labels; whole sticks are easier to identify.

Cinnamon is a common ingredient in Indian kitchens, adding flavour and aroma to everything from tea and pulao to biryani and desserts. However, not all cinnamon sold in the market belongs to the same variety. Two commonly available types are Ceylon cinnamon, often called true or real cinnamon, and Cassia cinnamon. Cassia is not fake cinnamon; it is a different variety of the same spice. The confusion usually arises when another variety is incorrectly sold as Ceylon cinnamon. If you specifically want to buy Ceylon cinnamon, there are a few characteristics you can check before making a purchase.

Check The Colour

Colour can offer a preliminary clue when identifying cinnamon. Ceylon cinnamon is generally lighter in colour, often appearing light brown to reddish-brown. Cassia is usually darker and has a deeper reddish-brown appearance. However, colour alone is not a reliable way to confirm the variety. Processing and natural variation can affect the appearance, so it is better to consider other characteristics as well.

Look At The Layers Of Bark

One of the easiest ways to distinguish whole Ceylon cinnamon from Cassia is by examining the inside of the stick. Ceylon cinnamon sticks are made from several thin layers of bark rolled together, creating a delicate, multi-layered appearance. Cassia sticks tend to be thicker, harder and made from a much more substantial piece of bark. This difference is particularly noticeable when buying whole cinnamon sticks.

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Check The Texture Of The Stick

Ceylon cinnamon is generally thinner and more delicate than Cassia. Its multiple thin layers can make the stick easier to break or crumble. Cassia, on the other hand, is typically thicker and harder. Gently examining the stick can therefore provide another clue about which variety you have. However, moisture, storage and processing can also affect texture, so this should not be considered a definitive test.

Compare The Aroma

The aroma can also help you distinguish between the two varieties. Ceylon cinnamon generally has a delicate, sweet and mild fragrance, while Cassia tends to have a stronger and more pungent aroma. If you have both varieties available, smelling them side by side can make the difference easier to notice. Still, aroma alone cannot confirm the authenticity of Ceylon cinnamon.

Notice The Difference In Taste

There is also a noticeable difference in flavour. Ceylon cinnamon tends to have a milder and slightly sweeter taste, whereas Cassia generally has a stronger, warmer and more intense flavour. However, taste should only be treated as an additional clue. It cannot reliably identify every form of adulteration or mislabelling.

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Always Check The Label

If you specifically want Ceylon cinnamon, checking the packaging is one of the most useful steps. Look for names such as Ceylon cinnamon or Cinnamomum verum on the label. Products may also be sold as Cassia, Indonesian cinnamon or Vietnamese cinnamon. These are different commercially used varieties and should not automatically be considered fake. Therefore, a packet simply labelled "cinnamon" does not necessarily mean it contains Ceylon cinnamon.

Why Whole Cinnamon Sticks Are Easier To Identify

Identifying the variety becomes much more difficult when cinnamon is sold in powdered form. Once the bark has been ground, its characteristic layers, thickness and texture are no longer visible. If you specifically want Ceylon cinnamon, buying whole sticks from a reputable seller can make it easier to assess the product. Checking the label along with the stick's appearance, layers and texture can give you a better indication of the variety. It is important to remember that these home checks can help distinguish Ceylon from Cassia, but they cannot conclusively verify purity or detect all forms of adulteration. For guaranteed authenticity, rely on proper labelling and trusted sources.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main types of cinnamon available in the market?

The two main types are Ceylon cinnamon, often called true or real cinnamon, and Cassia cinnamon. Cassia is a distinct variety, not fake cinnamon.

How can I distinguish Ceylon cinnamon from Cassia cinnamon?

Ceylon cinnamon sticks have several thin, delicate layers of bark rolled together, while Cassia sticks are thicker and harder. Ceylon also tends to be lighter in color and has a milder aroma and taste.

What is the most reliable way to identify Ceylon cinnamon when purchasing?

Checking the product label for names like

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Ceylon Cinnamon Real Cinnamon Pure Cinnamon
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