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English NewsLifestyleKorean Facial Vs Hydra Facial: Which Facial Treatment Is Better For Your Skin? Know The Difference

Korean Facial Vs Hydra Facial: Which Facial Treatment Is Better For Your Skin? Know The Difference

Korean Facial Vs HydraFacial: Know how these popular facial treatments differ, their benefits, suitability for different skin types and which one to choose.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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  • Choose based on skin type, concerns, and treatment preference.

Facials are often chosen for a deep cleanse and a fresher-looking complexion. They can help remove accumulated dirt, excess oil and dead skin, while some treatments also leave the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. However, not every facial works the same way, and the right option depends on your skin type and concerns. Two popular options today are the Korean facial and HydraFacial. While both focus on cleansing and improving the appearance of the skin, their techniques and benefits are different. So, which one should you consider? Let's take a closer look.

Who Can Get A Korean Facial?

A Korean facial can be considered by people with dry, oily, sensitive or dull-looking skin who want a gentle cleansing and hydration-focused treatment. It generally follows a skincare-based approach designed to leave the skin feeling soft, fresh and moisturised. The treatment typically begins with double cleansing, followed by gentle exfoliation. Toner, essence and serum are then applied before finishing with a sheet mask, moisturiser and sunscreen. The products used during the treatment can help hydrate the skin, while a gentle massage can provide a relaxing experience. However, if you have significant acne, open wounds, irritation or a skin infection, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist before undergoing a facial.

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How Does A HydraFacial Work?

HydraFacial is a machine-based facial treatment that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and hydration. It can be considered for different skin types, including dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin. The process generally starts with cleansing and exfoliation to remove dead skin cells. A gentle peel may then be used to loosen impurities, followed by vacuum-assisted extraction to clear debris from the pores. The final step focuses on hydration, with serums containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and other skin-conditioning ingredients. After the treatment, the skin may feel clean, smooth and hydrated. Removing surface buildup and impurities can also make the skin appear fresher and give it a more even-looking texture.

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Korean Facial Vs HydraFacial: Which One Should You Choose?

The better option depends on your skin type, concerns and the kind of treatment you prefer. A Korean facial is more focused on a skincare routine, hydration and a relaxing experience, while HydraFacial uses specialised equipment for exfoliation, extraction and hydration. Before choosing either treatment, consider your skin's current condition and speak to a qualified skincare professional or dermatologist if you have an active skin concern. Also, make sure the treatment is performed by a trained professional using clean and appropriate equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary difference between a Korean facial and a HydraFacial?

A Korean facial emphasizes a skincare routine, hydration, and relaxation. In contrast, a HydraFacial uses specialized equipment for exfoliation, extraction, and deeper hydration.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Korean Facial HydraFacial Korean Facial Vs HydraFacial
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