World Heart Day 2026: Doctor Explains Heart Attack Symptoms And Who Is At Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heart disease signs: jaw/back pain, activity discomfort.

Family history of heart disease doubles an individual's risk.

Aspirin, Sorbitrate, Atorvastatin are options for chest pain.

On World Heart Day, Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD of Medanta Hospital, sheds light on some of the warning signs of heart disease and explains how people can identify their risk early. From unusual symptoms such as jaw or back pain to the role of family history, he highlights why recognising potential signs should not be overlooked.

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How To Identify Heart Attack Symptoms

According to Dr Trehan, blocked arteries can cause symptoms during physical activity, particularly while undertaking strenuous exercise or a brisk walk. The discomfort associated with exertion is commonly known as classic exertional angina.

However, heart-related symptoms do not always appear as typical chest pain. He says, "The two most common diseases that happen are in the acquired category; one is blockages in the arteries, which usually will present when you do any physical activity like a brisk walk. If you feel stress during exercise it is called classic exertional angina. It can also present in many other ways. One is it can give you back pain or jaw pain, instead of chest pain. The second is when you get acquired valvular disease."

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Ahead of September 29 World Heart Day, Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Hospital, elaborates on how to identify symptoms of a heart attack



He says, "The two most common diseases that happen are in the acquired category; one is blockages in the… pic.twitter.com/Epr4k0OX3H — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

These symptoms can therefore take different forms, making awareness of potential warning signs particularly important.

Family History Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Dr Trehan also stresses the importance of understanding one's family medical history. According to him, having close relatives with heart disease can indicate a higher risk.

He says, "Know your genes; if your parents, anyone of them has heart disease, or your uncle or your grandparents had heart disease, that means the chances of you getting heart disease are double than that of the normal population."

For people with such a family history, he recommends getting an early assessment of cardiovascular risk.

"For such people, we say get your first risk factor analysis or preventive checkup before the age of 25. Early detection makes disease controllable. We can actually make the horoscope of your heart and your health."

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Hospital explains how to identify if you are at a higher risk of heart disease



He says, "Know your genes; if your parents, anyone of them has heart disease, or your uncle or your grandparents had heart disease, that… pic.twitter.com/lusK04dDXg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

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What To Do If You Have Heart Disease

Dr Trehan also discusses steps that people already at risk of heart disease or diagnosed with the condition may take during chest pain. He says, "People who are at risk or are known to have heart disease can carry Aspirin. It can be taken in case of chest pain. You can also take half a tablet of Sorbitrate, sit down or lie down and put it under your tongue. The third thing is to take 20 milligrams of Atorvastatin or an equivalent. These are for people with heart disease."

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Hospital, says, "People who are at risk or are known to have heart disease can carry Aspirin. It can be taken in case of chest pain. You can also take half a tablet of Sorbitrate, sit down or lie down and put it under… pic.twitter.com/KT7d6OH54Z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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