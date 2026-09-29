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English NewsHealthWorld Heart Day 2026: Doctor Explains Heart Attack Symptoms And Who Is At Risk

World Heart Day 2026: Doctor Explains Heart Attack Symptoms And Who Is At Risk

On World Heart Day, an expert explains heart attack symptoms, family history risks, preventive check-ups and emergency measures.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heart disease signs: jaw/back pain, activity discomfort.
  • Family history of heart disease doubles an individual's risk.
  • Aspirin, Sorbitrate, Atorvastatin are options for chest pain.

On World Heart Day, Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD of Medanta Hospital, sheds light on some of the warning signs of heart disease and explains how people can identify their risk early. From unusual symptoms such as jaw or back pain to the role of family history, he highlights why recognising potential signs should not be overlooked.

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How To Identify Heart Attack Symptoms

According to Dr Trehan, blocked arteries can cause symptoms during physical activity, particularly while undertaking strenuous exercise or a brisk walk. The discomfort associated with exertion is commonly known as classic exertional angina.

However, heart-related symptoms do not always appear as typical chest pain. He says, "The two most common diseases that happen are in the acquired category; one is blockages in the arteries, which usually will present when you do any physical activity like a brisk walk. If you feel stress during exercise it is called classic exertional angina. It can also present in many other ways. One is it can give you back pain or jaw pain, instead of chest pain. The second is when you get acquired valvular disease."

These symptoms can therefore take different forms, making awareness of potential warning signs particularly important.

Family History Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Dr Trehan also stresses the importance of understanding one's family medical history. According to him, having close relatives with heart disease can indicate a higher risk.

He says, "Know your genes; if your parents, anyone of them has heart disease, or your uncle or your grandparents had heart disease, that means the chances of you getting heart disease are double than that of the normal population."

For people with such a family history, he recommends getting an early assessment of cardiovascular risk.

"For such people, we say get your first risk factor analysis or preventive checkup before the age of 25. Early detection makes disease controllable. We can actually make the horoscope of your heart and your health."

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What To Do If You Have Heart Disease

Dr Trehan also discusses steps that people already at risk of heart disease or diagnosed with the condition may take during chest pain. He says, "People who are at risk or are known to have heart disease can carry Aspirin. It can be taken in case of chest pain. You can also take half a tablet of Sorbitrate, sit down or lie down and put it under your tongue. The third thing is to take 20 milligrams of Atorvastatin or an equivalent. These are for people with heart disease."

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some unusual symptoms of heart disease besides chest pain?

Heart disease symptoms don't always appear as typical chest pain. Blockages can cause back pain or jaw pain, especially during physical activity. These varied presentations make early recognition crucial.

How does family history influence the risk of heart disease?

Having close relatives like parents or grandparents with heart disease doubles your risk. Dr. Trehan recommends a first risk factor analysis or preventive checkup before age 25 for such individuals.

What immediate steps can individuals with known heart disease take during chest pain?

People at risk can carry Aspirin. During chest pain, take Aspirin, half a Sorbitrate tablet under the tongue, and 20 mg of Atorvastatin while sitting or lying down.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Attack Heart Health World Heart Day 2026
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