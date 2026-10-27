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English NewsHealthMissing Blood Pressure Medication Could Reduce Protection Against Heart Attacks, Strokes

Missing Blood Pressure Medication Could Reduce Protection Against Heart Attacks, Strokes

A study of more than 91,000 people found that consistent blood pressure medication use was linked to an 11% reduction in major cardiovascular events.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Inconsistent blood pressure medication use significantly diminishes heart protection.
  • Consistent adherence reduced major cardiovascular events by 11 percent.
  • Low adherence showed no significant cardiovascular risk reduction.
  • Experts urge better patient education and medication adherence support.

Missing prescribed blood pressure medication could significantly reduce its protective benefits against heart attacks, strokes and other serious cardiovascular complications, according to an analysis of more than 91,000 people. Researchers found that participants who followed their treatment consistently experienced an 11% reduction in major cardiovascular events, while those who took fewer doses saw little or no statistically significant benefit.

The findings, presented at ESC Congress 2026 and reported by ScienceDaily, shows the importance of taking hypertension medication as prescribed. With high blood pressure affecting an estimated 1.4 billion adults worldwide, inconsistent medication use remains a major concern.

"We have evidence that poor adherence to antihypertensive medication is associated with worse outcomes," explained presenter Miss Qianqian Yang from the University of Oxford, UK.

"However, previous data have come from observational studies and could be confounded by other factors. We undertook an analysis of randomised trial data to assess the true impact of adherence on the benefits of antihypertensive treatment," added Miss Qianqian Yang, as quoted by the ScienceDaily website.

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Study Of 91,339 Participants Examines Missed Doses

Researchers analysed individual patient data from nine clinical trials involving 91,339 participants. Each trial compared a blood pressure treatment with either a placebo or a less intensive treatment approach.

Participants were classified according to how consistently they followed their prescribed treatment. Those who took at least 80% of their assigned medication were placed in the higher-adherence group, while those who took less than 80% were categorised as having lower adherence.

However, consistency declined over time, even under the regular monitoring provided by clinical trials. The proportion of participants meeting the higher-adherence threshold fell from 88% in the first year to 79% by the fifth year.

"A decline in adherence over time was apparent, even in the structured setting of trials," noted Miss Yang.

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Skipping Blood Pressure Pills May Weaken Cardiovascular Protection

The researchers also found differences in blood pressure control between the two groups. Among participants with higher adherence, systolic blood pressure was 5.2 mmHg lower in the treatment group than in the comparator group. Among those with lower adherence, the difference was just 3.0 mmHg.

The team then assessed major cardiovascular outcomes, including strokes, heart attacks, ischaemic heart disease and heart failure resulting in hospitalisation or death.

Participants who followed their treatment more consistently experienced an 11% lower incidence of major cardiovascular events in the treatment group than in the comparator group. Among those with lower adherence, however, the analysis found no statistically significant reduction.

"Notably, our results reinforce the saying that 'drugs don't work in patients who don't take them.' Patients with lower adherence derived little or no cardiovascular benefit, whereas those with higher adherence had greater reductions in blood pressure and prevention of cardiovascular events," said Miss Yang, as quoted by the website.

Researchers called for more routine checks on medication adherence, better patient education and practical measures to make prescribed treatment easier to follow. Potential approaches include simplifying dosing schedules, combining multiple medicines into a single pill and using longer-acting medications where appropriate.

Professor Felix Mahfoud, Chair of the ESC Communication Committee, also stressed the need to address missed doses as a factor in poorly controlled hypertension.

"For years, we have neglected non-adherence to medication as a cause for uncontrolled hypertension. Assessment of adherence should become a routine part of hypertension care so patients do not miss out on life-saving benefits. As healthcare providers, we are here to have open, non-judgmental conversations with our patients about any barriers they may have to taking medication, to help improve adherence," added Mahfoud as quoted by ScienceDaily.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the study find about missing prescribed blood pressure medication?

Missing prescribed blood pressure medication significantly reduces its protective benefits against heart attacks, strokes, and other serious cardiovascular complications. Consistent treatment led to an 11% reduction in major cardiovascular events.

How was medication adherence defined in the study?

Participants taking at least 80% of their assigned medication were classified in the higher-adherence group. Those taking less than 80% were categorized as having lower adherence.

What difference did adherence make to blood pressure control?

Among participants with higher adherence, systolic blood pressure was 5.2 mmHg lower. For those with lower adherence, the difference was just 3.0 mmHg.

What measures are recommended to improve medication adherence?

Researchers recommend routine checks on medication adherence, better patient education, and practical steps. These include simplifying dosing schedules or combining multiple medicines into a single pill.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Attack Hypertension BLOOD PRESSURE Heart Health Health News
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