Doc Talk | Diabetes Warning Signs: 5 Foot Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Diabetes can affect more than just blood sugar levels. Persistently high blood glucose can damage nerves and blood vessels, particularly in the feet, increasing the risk of infections, foot ulcers and delayed wound healing. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy can reduce sensation in the feet, making it difficult to notice cuts, blisters or other injuries until they become serious. Poor blood circulation can further slow healing and increase the risk of complications.

Recognising the early warning signs and maintaining proper foot care are essential for preventing potentially serious problems. Here are five signs that people with diabetes should never ignore.

1. Tingling, Burning Or Numbness In The Feet

Persistent tingling, burning pain or numbness in the feet may indicate diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage associated with prolonged high blood sugar levels. Reduced sensation can make it difficult to detect minor injuries, cuts or developing infections. Regularly inspecting the feet is therefore important, even when there is no pain or discomfort.

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2. Cuts Or Wounds That Heal Slowly

Cuts, blisters, sores or wounds that take longer than usual to heal may indicate an underlying problem. Diabetes can impair circulation and affect the body's ability to fight infections and repair damaged tissue.

Any wound that fails to improve, becomes larger or develops signs of infection should be evaluated promptly by a healthcare professional. Early treatment can help prevent complications, including diabetic foot ulcers.

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3. Swelling, Redness Or Unusual Warmth

Swelling, redness or increased warmth in the foot may indicate inflammation, infection or an underlying injury. These symptoms require particular attention if they develop suddenly or are accompanied by discharge, worsening pain or fever.

A red, hot or swollen foot in someone with diabetes requires prompt medical assessment, even if there is little or no pain. Nerve damage can mask the severity of an injury, making early evaluation particularly important.

4. Changes In Skin Colour Or Temperature

Changes in the colour or temperature of the feet can indicate problems with blood circulation or tissue health. Unusual paleness, bluish discolouration or darkened areas may require medical evaluation, particularly when accompanied by cold feet, pain or slow-healing wounds.

A sudden change in skin colour, a noticeably cold foot or darkening of the toes can signal a serious circulation problem and requires emergency medical attention.

5. Cracked Skin, Blisters Or Nail Changes

Dry, cracked skin, particularly around the heels, can create openings through which bacteria may enter. Blisters, ingrown toenails, fungal infections and thickened or discoloured nails can also increase the risk of complications if left untreated.

People with diabetes should avoid cutting corns or calluses themselves, using medicated corn-removal products without medical advice, or attempting to drain blisters. A healthcare professional can recommend appropriate treatment and help prevent infection.

How Can People With Diabetes Protect Their Feet?

Daily foot care can significantly reduce the risk of complications. People with diabetes should follow these essential precautions:

Inspect their feet every day: Check the soles, heels, spaces between the toes and around the nails for cuts, blisters, cracks, swelling or discolouration. Use a mirror if necessary.

Keep their feet clean and dry: Wash with lukewarm water, dry thoroughly, especially between the toes, and apply moisturiser to dry skin while avoiding the spaces between the toes.

Wear appropriate footwear: Choose well-fitting shoes and clean socks, check the inside of shoes for foreign objects, and avoid walking barefoot, even indoors.

Avoid self-treatment of foot problems: Do not cut corns or calluses, use sharp instruments on the feet, or attempt to treat wounds without appropriate medical guidance.

Manage blood glucose levels: Follow the prescribed diabetes treatment plan and maintain regular medical follow-ups.

Schedule regular foot examinations: A healthcare professional should assess foot sensation, circulation and skin health at intervals appropriate to the individual's risk.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Do not wait for a routine appointment if a foot problem develops. A new wound, blister, infection, unexplained swelling or persistent redness should be assessed promptly by a healthcare professional.

Sudden severe pain, a cold or pale foot, blue or black discolouration, or rapidly spreading redness requires emergency evaluation.

Many diabetes-related foot complications are preventable or manageable when detected early. Daily foot checks, appropriate footwear, good blood glucose control and timely medical attention can help protect foot health and reduce the risk of serious complications.