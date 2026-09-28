Doc Talk | Excessive Smartphone Use May Be Linked To Headaches, Poor Sleep In Young Adults

For many young adults, checking a smartphone is the first thing they do in the morning and the last thing they do at night. Work, study, entertainment, social media and communication now happen through screens, often for several hours a day. While digital devices are an essential part of modern life, prolonged and poorly timed screen use can also affect sleep, cause visual and physical strain, and aggravate headaches in some people.

Headaches are among the most common complaints associated with prolonged screen use. The relationship is not simply about the number of hours spent on a phone. Continuous near-screen viewing can cause visual discomfort, while holding the head and neck in the same position for long periods can contribute to muscular tension.

A recent study published in Healthcare adds to the evidence around this relationship. Researchers studied 300 adults between 18 and 40 years of age, including 150 people who presented with headaches and 150 people without headaches who were included for comparison. Importantly, smartphone use was measured through the built-in screen-time records on participants' devices for the preceding seven days rather than relying entirely on their memory.

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Nearly 2 Hours More Screen Time Among Headache Patients

The difference in smartphone use between the two groups was notable. Participants in the headache group recorded a median of 7 hours of smartphone use per day, compared with 5 hours among others. They also reported shorter sleep, with a median of 7 hours compared with 8 hours in the other group.

The findings are relevant because sleep and headaches usually influence each other. Prolonged smartphone use in the evening can delay bedtime and reduce the opportunity for adequate sleep. Screen exposure close to bedtime may also interfere with normal sleep timing. Once sleep becomes shorter or less restorative, some people may become more prone to headaches.

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Long Hours On Screens Can Take A Physical Toll

Spending hours on a phone can affect more than the eyes. Looking down at a screen for a long time puts pressure on the neck and upper back, and this can sometimes add to headache symptoms. Many people also stay in the same position for hours without realising it. Towards the end of the day, this can leave the eyes tired and dry, while the neck and shoulders may feel stiff or sore. Using the phone late at night can disturb normal sleep patterns.

Moreover, not every recurring headache is because of screen use. Headaches can have many causes, including migraine, stress, dehydration, vision problems and irregular sleep. If they keep coming back or become more severe, the underlying cause should be checked rather than simply blaming the phone.

Managing Screen Exposure Without Giving Up Technology

The answer is not to eliminate smartphones. For most young adults, that is neither realistic nor necessary. The focus should instead be on how devices are used.

Regular breaks from close-up screen viewing, maintaining a comfortable posture, keeping screens at an appropriate distance and avoiding prolonged uninterrupted phone use can reduce physical strain. More importantly, smartphone use should not routinely replace sleep. Creating a period without screens before bedtime and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help protect sleep quality.

For young adults, the message is therefore less about counting every minute of screen time and more about recognising unhealthy patterns. When long hours of smartphone use begin to coincide with poor sleep, recurring headaches, eye discomfort or neck pain, it is worth reassessing daily habits rather than treating these symptoms as an unavoidable part of digital life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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