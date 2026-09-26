ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Your Skin Tired? Understanding Circadian Rhythm And Skin Jetlag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skin follows daily rhythm, requiring daytime protection and nighttime recovery.

Lifestyle disruptions cause

Skincare should protect by day, support natural recovery at night.

Consistency, adequate sleep, hydration are vital for healthy skin.

Your skin does more than protect the body from external damage. Like several other biological systems, it follows a circadian rhythm that influences hydration, barrier function, metabolism, and its response to environmental stressors. During the day, the skin is exposed to sunlight, pollution, temperature changes, and other irritants, making protection important. At night, its biological activity shifts towards recovery and maintaining the skin barrier. However, irregular sleep, late-night screen use, travel and stress can disrupt this natural rhythm, potentially leaving skin looking tired, dry or uncomfortable. Dermatologist Dr Usha Beloskar explains the concept of circadian rhythm skincare and “skin jetlag”.

What Is Circadian Rhythm Skincare?

The skin has a biological clock that operates over roughly 24 hours and influences its barrier function, hydration, metabolism, and response to external stimuli. This makes the timing and consistency of skincare relevant, particularly for people with sensitive skin.

During the day, ultraviolet radiation, pollution, temperature fluctuations and low humidity can place additional stress on the skin. According to Dr Usha Beloskar, Consultant Dermatologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai, a simple daytime routine focused on protection can help support the skin.

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At night, reduced exposure to environmental stressors allows the skin to focus more on recovery and maintaining its barrier. Rather than layering numerous products, a simple and consistent evening routine can support this natural process.

What Is Skin Jetlag?

Modern lifestyles can interfere with the body's natural biological clock. Irregular sleep patterns, travelling, working late, prolonged screen use, and stress may disrupt routine and can be reflected in the appearance and comfort of the skin. This phenomenon is commonly described as “skin jetlag”, which may involve skin appearing tired, pale or dry, or feeling uncomfortable after changes to a person's usual routine.

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Dr Beloskar highlights that sleep remains an important part of the overall picture. Spending long hours looking at screens late at night can delay bedtime and contribute to poor-quality sleep, which may affect how the skin looks and feels.

How To Support Your Skin's Biological Clock

Circadian rhythm skincare does not mean following a complicated routine based on specific hours. Instead, it involves understanding that the skin's needs can change between day and night. During the day, the focus should be on *protecting the skin* from environmental stressors. At night, skincare can focus on supporting the skin's natural recovery and maintaining its barrier.

For sensitive skin, consistency becomes particularly important. Frequently changing products or using an unnecessarily complicated routine may irritate. A simple approach that prioritises the skin barrier may be more suitable. Dr Beloskar also emphasises the importance of looking beyond skincare products alone. Adequate sleep, hydration and nutrition, along with a mild and consistent skincare routine, can all contribute to maintaining healthy-looking skin.

The emerging focus on circadian skincare reflects a broader shift towards working with the biology of the skin rather than simply adding more products. Ingredients such as antioxidants, including *Gallic Acid*, are also entering this area of skincare research. The basic principle remains simple: *protect the skin during the day, support it at night, and maintain consistency.

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