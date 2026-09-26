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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Your Skin Tired? Understanding Circadian Rhythm And Skin Jetlag

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is Your Skin Tired? Understanding Circadian Rhythm And Skin Jetlag

Your skin follows a biological clock that influences hydration, barrier function, and its response to environmental stress.

Written By : Dr Usha Beloskar |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skin follows daily rhythm, requiring daytime protection and nighttime recovery.
  • Lifestyle disruptions cause
  • Skincare should protect by day, support natural recovery at night.
  • Consistency, adequate sleep, hydration are vital for healthy skin.

 Your skin does more than protect the body from external damage. Like several other biological systems, it follows a circadian rhythm that influences hydration, barrier function, metabolism, and its response to environmental stressors. During the day, the skin is exposed to sunlight, pollution, temperature changes, and other irritants, making protection important. At night, its biological activity shifts towards recovery and maintaining the skin barrier. However, irregular sleep, late-night screen use, travel and stress can disrupt this natural rhythm, potentially leaving skin looking tired, dry or uncomfortable. Dermatologist Dr Usha Beloskar explains the concept of circadian rhythm skincare and “skin jetlag”.

 What Is Circadian Rhythm Skincare?

The skin has a biological clock that operates over roughly 24 hours and influences its barrier function, hydration, metabolism, and response to external stimuli. This makes the timing and consistency of skincare relevant, particularly for people with sensitive skin.

During the day, ultraviolet radiation, pollution, temperature fluctuations and low humidity can place additional stress on the skin. According to Dr Usha Beloskar, Consultant Dermatologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai, a simple daytime routine focused on protection can help support the skin.

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At night, reduced exposure to environmental stressors allows the skin to focus more on recovery and maintaining its barrier. Rather than layering numerous products, a simple and consistent evening routine can support this natural process.

What Is Skin Jetlag?

Modern lifestyles can interfere with the body's natural biological clock. Irregular sleep patterns, travelling, working late, prolonged screen use, and stress may disrupt routine and can be reflected in the appearance and comfort of the skin. This phenomenon is commonly described as “skin jetlag”, which may involve skin appearing tired, pale or dry, or feeling uncomfortable after changes to a person's usual routine.

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Dr Beloskar highlights that sleep remains an important part of the overall picture. Spending long hours looking at screens late at night can delay bedtime and contribute to poor-quality sleep, which may affect how the skin looks and feels.

 How To Support Your Skin's Biological Clock

Circadian rhythm skincare does not mean following a complicated routine based on specific hours. Instead, it involves understanding that the skin's needs can change between day and night. During the day, the focus should be on *protecting the skin* from environmental stressors. At night, skincare can focus on supporting the skin's natural recovery and maintaining its barrier.

For sensitive skin, consistency becomes particularly important. Frequently changing products or using an unnecessarily complicated routine may irritate. A simple approach that prioritises the skin barrier may be more suitable. Dr Beloskar also emphasises the importance of looking beyond skincare products alone. Adequate sleep, hydration and nutrition, along with a mild and consistent skincare routine, can all contribute to maintaining healthy-looking skin.

The emerging focus on circadian skincare reflects a broader shift towards working with the biology of the skin rather than simply adding more products. Ingredients such as antioxidants, including *Gallic Acid*, are also entering this area of skincare research. The basic principle remains simple: *protect the skin during the day, support it at night, and maintain consistency.

 

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About the author Dr Usha Beloskar

Dr. Usha Beloskar has done her M.B.B.S. from King Edward Memorial (K.E.M.) Hospital, Mumbai, in 1996, and her post-graduation in skin and venereal diseases from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (L.T.M.M.C.), Sion, Mumbai, in 1999. She has over 24 years of experience in the field and has been trained extensively in India and abroad in various types of lasers, anti-aging treatments like Botox fillers and thread lifts, facial rejuvenation, non-surgical facelifts like Thermage, HIFU, Ulthera, non-surgical rhinoplasty, hair transplants, hair fall treatments like GFC and PRP, and body contouring treatments, as well as complex dermatological cases. Her passion to get trained in anti-aging treatment took her to Kaya Skin Clinic, where she acquired her anti-ageing expertise. Dr Usha Beloskar is currently associated with S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai - A Fortis Associate as a Consultant Dermatologist. She is also one of the few authorised doctors in India offering Sculptra as a biostimulatory aesthetic injectable solution to her patients.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skincare Routine Nighttime Skincare Sensitive Skin Skin Barrier Circadian Rhythm Skincare Skin Biological Clock Skin Jetlag Skin Jet Lag Daytime Skincare Sleep And Skin Health
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