Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours Regularly? Know How It Can Affect Your Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quality sleep supports heart health, blood pressure, and metabolism.

Poor sleep elevates blood pressure, increases heart disease risk.

Persistent snoring, fatigue signal sleep issues; seek medical advice.

Consistent schedule, exercise, less screens enhance sleep quality.

Getting enough sleep is not just about feeling fresh the next morning. Sleep plays an important role in overall health, including heart health. If you regularly sleep for fewer hours or experience poor-quality sleep, it may affect blood pressure, stress levels and metabolic health. With late-night screen time, work pressure, studies and changing routines becoming common, many people end up sleeping only five to six hours a night. Some may consider this normal and assume they can make up for the lost sleep later. However, consistently poor sleep should not be ignored. According to the American Heart Association, sleep duration, regularity and quality are associated with cardiovascular health, stroke, blood pressure and metabolic health.

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How Many Hours Of Sleep Do You Need?

Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep every night. Sleeping less for a day or two may happen occasionally, but regularly getting insufficient sleep can become a concern. Research has linked sleeping for less than seven hours with several health problems. However, sleep requirements can vary from person to person. Therefore, it is important to look at not only the number of hours you sleep but also the quality of your sleep and how you feel during the day.

Lack Of Sleep May Affect Blood Pressure

Blood pressure normally drops while we sleep, giving the heart and body a chance to rest. Poor or interrupted sleep can interfere with this process. Long-term sleep deprivation and poor-quality sleep have been associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure. High blood pressure, in turn, can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Therefore, if you have been experiencing poor sleep for several days or weeks, it is important not to dismiss it simply as tiredness.

Sleep Quality Matters Too

Spending seven or eight hours in bed does not necessarily mean you are getting good-quality sleep. If you regularly wake up during the night, take a long time to fall asleep or still feel tired after waking up, your sleep quality may be poor. The American Heart Association considers several aspects of sleep important, including sleep duration, regularity, continuity, timing and excessive daytime sleepiness. These factors have been linked with cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Loud Snoring Could Be A Warning Sign

Persistent loud snoring, repeated awakenings or episodes where breathing appears to stop during sleep can sometimes be signs of sleep apnoea. In sleep apnoea, the airway can repeatedly become blocked while a person is sleeping, potentially affecting the amount of oxygen reaching the body. The condition has been associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. If these symptoms occur regularly, it is advisable to consult a doctor rather than ignoring them.

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Simple Ways To Improve Your Sleep

Making a few changes to your daily routine may help improve sleep quality:

Try to maintain a consistent bedtime and wake-up time.

Include some physical activity during the day.

Spend some time in natural light during the morning or daytime.

Reduce mobile phone and other bright-screen use before bedtime.

Keep your bedroom quiet, dark and comfortable.

Avoid treating persistent sleep problems on your own.

If sleep problems continue for a long time, you frequently wake up during the night or experience excessive daytime sleepiness, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate advice. Sleep should not be treated as something that can always be sacrificed for work, studies or screen time. Getting adequate, regular and good-quality sleep is an important part of maintaining overall health, and it may also support better cardiovascular health.

[Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. If you experience severe or persistent chest pain or other concerning symptoms, consult a healthcare professional promptly.]

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