Eating Fish May Help Lower Heart Attack Risk: 3 Varieties Worth Adding To Your Meals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AHA suggests fish intake twice weekly for heart health.

Eating fish as part of a balanced diet can help support heart health and may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate triglyceride levels in the blood and support normal heart function. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that play an important role in maintaining cardiovascular health. Including the right types of fish in your regular diet, along with other healthy lifestyle habits, may help reduce the risk of heart-related problems.

Salmon And Mackerel For Heart Health

Salmon and mackerel are among the fish varieties known for their high omega-3 fatty acid content. They contain eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), two types of omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for the heart. These nutrients can help lower triglyceride levels and support healthy blood vessels. Omega-3 fatty acids may also help regulate heart rhythm and play a role in reducing inflammation in the body. Including salmon or mackerel in a balanced diet can be a useful way to obtain these nutrients. However, the benefits depend on overall dietary habits and lifestyle, rather than on consuming any single food.

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Sardines Are Another Heart-Healthy Option

Sardines are small, oily fish that provide omega-3 fatty acids along with protein and vitamin B12. These nutrients support overall health and can contribute to a balanced, heart-friendly diet. Sardines can be included in meals in different ways, depending on personal preference. Fresh sardines can be grilled, steamed or cooked with a limited amount of oil. Choosing healthier cooking methods is important. Deep-frying fish or preparing it with excessive amounts of salt and oil can add unnecessary calories, sodium and unhealthy fats to the meal.

How Often Should You Eat Fish For Heart Health?

The American Heart Association recommends eating fish, particularly fatty fish, at least twice a week to support cardiovascular health. A typical serving is around 3 ounces, or approximately 85 grams, of cooked fish.

Along with salmon, mackerel and sardines, people can choose other fish varieties according to availability and dietary preferences. It is also important to consider mercury levels when selecting fish, particularly for pregnant women, those who may become pregnant and children.

Fish should be part of a varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and other nutrient-rich foods. Limiting excess salt, saturated fat and highly processed foods can also help support heart health.

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Other Lifestyle Habits That Support Heart Health

Although eating fish can contribute to better cardiovascular health, it does not eliminate the risk of a heart attack. Several lifestyle factors play an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, getting adequate sleep and avoiding tobacco can help support heart health. Managing blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels is equally important. People with existing heart conditions should follow their doctor's advice on diet, medication and lifestyle changes. Fish can be a nutritious addition to a heart-healthy eating pattern, but it should not replace prescribed treatment or medical care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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