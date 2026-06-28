West Bengal Mid-Day Meal Debate: Can Paneer And Soybean Replace Eggs For Children’s Nutrition?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eggs, paneer, soybean debated for school mid-day meals.

Experts say balanced vegetarian diets provide adequate protein intake.

However, eggs offer unique, irreplaceable nutrition for child development.

Overall nutrition quality, not dietary label, remains the priority.

The ongoing debate over replacing eggs with paneer and soybean in West Bengal’s mid-day meal scheme has once again brought protein nutrition into focus. While eggs have long been considered a convenient and affordable source of high-quality protein, experts say vegetarian alternatives can also play a crucial role in meeting nutritional needs when planned properly.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President and spokesperson Radharaman Das highlighted that 100 grams of egg contains around 13 grams of protein. In comparison, soya chunks contain 52 to 54 grams of protein per 100 grams, making them one of the richest plant-based protein sources. Paneer offers approximately 22 grams of protein per 100 grams, while lentils provide an average of 25 grams.

Can Vegetarian Diets Meet Protein Needs?

His argument highlights an important nutritional fact: protein intake is not solely dependent on consuming meat or eggs. Balanced vegetarian diets that include soy, dairy, lentils, beans, nuts, and seeds can effectively meet daily protein requirements. For growing children, consistent access to diverse protein-rich foods is essential for growth, muscle development, immunity, and brain function.

A well-planned vegetarian diet can provide adequate protein, but experts stress that variety matters. Combining different plant-based foods improves amino acid intake and overall nutritional value.

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Experts' Insights on The Egg vs Paneer Row

Ganga Ram Hospital dietician Aakanksha Arya explains the nutritional impact of replacing eggs with paneer and soybeans in mid-day meals. She says, "Eggs cannot truly be replaced by any other single food. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein and also provide vitamin B12, vitamin D, essential amino acids, and healthy fats... If schools currently serve eggs once or twice a week, replacing them would require providing an equivalent amount of protein from other foods, which many children may not be able to consume in sufficient quantities. There is also an economic concern, as many families may not be able to afford eggs at home if they are removed from school meals. Eggs play a vital role in a child's growth and development, so they should not be replaced."

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The Bigger Question: Nutrition Over Preference

Radharaman Das also pointed out that several Indian states with large vegetarian populations, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, report relatively higher protein consumption compared to Bengal and some Northeastern states, where meat consumption is more common.

This shifts the focus of the debate toward a broader issue, nutrition quality, rather than dietary labels. The key takeaway is that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets can support healthy growth if they are balanced and nutrient-rich. For school meal programs, the priority should remain ensuring children receive sufficient protein, essential nutrients, and calories, regardless of whether the source is eggs, dairy, or plant-based foods.

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