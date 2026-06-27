Nitin Kamath And Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Raise Concerns Over India’s GLP-1 Slowdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's GLP-1 weight-loss drug market faces weaker-than-expected demand.

Drugmakers reduced sales projections by 25-30 percent due to slow adoption.

Patient retention, self-injection hesitation hinder widespread GLP-1 drug usage.

Experts voice long-term safety concerns, stressing diet and exercise first.

India’s much-hyped weight-loss drug market may not be taking off as expected. Despite obesity rates rising and generic GLP-1 drugs becoming more affordable, demand appears weaker than anticipated. A recent report suggests drugmakers are quietly trimming sales expectations by 25–30 per cent, raising questions about consumer behaviour and long-term adoption. The conversation gained further attention after industry leaders Nitin Kamath and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw weighed in, offering contrasting yet important perspectives on the future of GLP-1 usage in India.

GLP-1 Demand Slows In India

The excitement around generic GLP-1 drugs in India appears to be cooling faster than expected. According to a recent report, several drugmakers have lowered their sales projections by nearly 25–30 per cent as adoption remains slower than anticipated. The biggest challenge seems to be patient retention. While generic GLP-1 treatments are now priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 per month, making them more accessible than before, staying committed to long-term treatment remains a concern.

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Nitin Kamath Raises Key Questions

Zerodha founder Nitin Kamath highlighted the issue on X, calling India a “weird market” given the current trends. Kamath noted that with obesity rates increasing and research showing benefits beyond weight loss, including cardiovascular, metabolic and liver health, stronger demand was expected. However, he pointed out that retention appears to be the main hurdle.

He also identified several friction points, including India’s conservative prescribing culture and hesitation around self-injectable treatments. According to him, the need for weekly injections and the possibility of regaining weight after stopping the medication may be discouraging users. Kamath also raised an important question: could GLP-1 pills significantly improve adoption in India?E

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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Sounds Cautious

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw echoed a more cautious stance. Reposting Kamath’s comments, she stressed that for people who are neither diabetic nor clinically obese, diet and exercise should remain the first line of intervention. She also warned that GLP-1 drugs alter metabolic function and neurological signalling, and that long-term side effects remain unclear due to limited long-duration data on chronic use.

For those who are not diabetic or clinically obese, diet & exercise should be first option. GLP-1 alters metabolic function n has neurological signalling which in the long term may have side effects. There is not much long term data on chronic use of GLP-1s. https://t.co/DjBLT0arbM — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 26, 2026

What Lies Ahead

The debate around GLP-1 adoption in India now extends beyond pricing and availability. Questions around long-term safety, patient retention and behavioural barriers may ultimately decide whether these drugs become mainstream or remain niche.

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