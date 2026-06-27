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English NewsHealthNitin Kamath And Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Raise Concerns Over India’s GLP-1 Slowdown

Nitin Kamath And Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Raise Concerns Over India’s GLP-1 Slowdown

Generic GLP-1 drugs in India are seeing slower adoption than expected despite growing obesity concerns. As drugmakers cut sales targets, Nitin Kamath and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have raised key questions around retention, safety, and long-term usage.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's GLP-1 weight-loss drug market faces weaker-than-expected demand.
  • Drugmakers reduced sales projections by 25-30 percent due to slow adoption.
  • Patient retention, self-injection hesitation hinder widespread GLP-1 drug usage.
  • Experts voice long-term safety concerns, stressing diet and exercise first.

India’s much-hyped weight-loss drug market may not be taking off as expected. Despite obesity rates rising and generic GLP-1 drugs becoming more affordable, demand appears weaker than anticipated. A recent report suggests drugmakers are quietly trimming sales expectations by 25–30 per cent, raising questions about consumer behaviour and long-term adoption. The conversation gained further attention after industry leaders Nitin Kamath and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw weighed in, offering contrasting yet important perspectives on the future of GLP-1 usage in India.

GLP-1 Demand Slows In India

The excitement around generic GLP-1 drugs in India appears to be cooling faster than expected. According to a recent report, several drugmakers have lowered their sales projections by nearly 25–30 per cent as adoption remains slower than anticipated. The biggest challenge seems to be patient retention. While generic GLP-1 treatments are now priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 per month, making them more accessible than before, staying committed to long-term treatment remains a concern.

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Nitin Kamath Raises Key Questions

Zerodha founder Nitin Kamath highlighted the issue on X, calling India a “weird market” given the current trends. Kamath noted that with obesity rates increasing and research showing benefits beyond weight loss, including cardiovascular, metabolic and liver health, stronger demand was expected. However, he pointed out that retention appears to be the main hurdle.

He also identified several friction points, including India’s conservative prescribing culture and hesitation around self-injectable treatments. According to him, the need for weekly injections and the possibility of regaining weight after stopping the medication may be discouraging users. Kamath also raised an important question: could GLP-1 pills significantly improve adoption in India?E

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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Sounds Cautious

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw echoed a more cautious stance. Reposting Kamath’s comments, she stressed that for people who are neither diabetic nor clinically obese, diet and exercise should remain the first line of intervention. She also warned that GLP-1 drugs alter metabolic function and neurological signalling, and that long-term side effects remain unclear due to limited long-duration data on chronic use.

What Lies Ahead

The debate around GLP-1 adoption in India now extends beyond pricing and availability. Questions around long-term safety, patient retention and behavioural barriers may ultimately decide whether these drugs become mainstream or remain niche.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the GLP-1 drug market in India not meeting expectations?

The market for GLP-1 drugs in India is experiencing slower than anticipated demand, leading drugmakers to reduce sales expectations by 25-30 percent. Patient retention is identified as a significant challenge for long-term commitment.

What are the main hurdles to GLP-1 drug adoption in India?

Key hurdles include patient retention, conservative prescribing culture, and hesitation around self-injectable treatments. The need for weekly injections and concerns about regaining weight after stopping also deter users.

What concerns has Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw raised about GLP-1 drugs?

She advises diet and exercise for those not diabetic or clinically obese. Mazumdar-Shaw highlights that GLP-1s alter metabolic function and neurological signalling, with long-term side effects unclear due to limited data.

How affordable are generic GLP-1 treatments in India?

Generic GLP-1 treatments are relatively accessible, priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 per month. Despite this affordability, adoption remains slower than anticipated due to other challenges.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
GLP-1 Drugs Weight Loss Drugs India Generic GLP-1
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