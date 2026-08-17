ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Dengue Or Viral Fever? Key Symptoms, Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dengue and viral fever share many similar initial symptoms.

Watch for critical dengue warning signs requiring urgent medical attention.

Avoid certain painkillers; maintain hydration; seek professional medical advice.

Persistent fever during dengue season always requires professional medical evaluation.

Fever is one of the most common illnesses during the monsoon, but not every fever is the same. Dengue and viral fever can initially look very similar, making it difficult to distinguish between them based on symptoms alone. However, certain patterns and warning signs can help patients recognise when medical evaluation is necessary.

Viral fever is a broad term used for fever caused by different viral infections. It may be accompanied by cough, cold, sore throat, body ache, fatigue, headache and sometimes loose motions or vomiting, depending on the virus involved. The fever generally improves gradually over a few days with adequate rest, fluids and symptomatic treatment. Respiratory symptoms such as cough, nasal congestion or sore throat are often more prominent in common viral infections.

Dengue Warning Signs To Watch For

Dengue, on the other hand, is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes and commonly causes a sudden high-grade fever. Severe headache, marked body ache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and loss of appetite may occur. Some patients develop a rash after a few days of fever. Importantly, symptoms alone cannot confirm dengue because there is considerable overlap with other viral infections. Blood tests, interpreted according to the day of illness, may be required for diagnosis.

One important difference is that dengue can become more concerning around the time the fever starts to settle. A person may appear to be improving because the temperature has come down, while the critical phase of dengue is beginning. Warning signs include severe or persistent abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, vomiting blood, blood in stools, unusual drowsiness or restlessness, difficulty breathing, cold or clammy skin, and a significant reduction in urine output. These symptoms require urgent medical attention.

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Medication And Hydration Precautions

Platelet counts also need to be interpreted carefully. A falling platelet count can occur in dengue, but a low platelet count by itself does not determine how severe the disease is. Doctors also assess blood pressure, hydration, urine output, haematocrit and other clinical parameters. Patients should therefore avoid self-medicating solely based on a platelet report.

Another important precaution is medication. Until dengue has been ruled out, people with fever should generally avoid aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory painkillers such as ibuprofen unless specifically advised by a doctor, because they can increase bleeding risk. Paracetamol is generally preferred for fever when appropriate and taken at the recommended dose.

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Adequate hydration is particularly important. Water, oral rehydration solutions, soups and other appropriate fluids can help prevent dehydration. However, excessive fluid intake without medical advice is not necessary and may be harmful in patients who develop complications.

The key message is that dengue cannot reliably be distinguished from an ordinary viral fever by symptoms alone. A persistent or high fever, especially during dengue season or after mosquito exposure, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Early recognition of warning signs, appropriate testing, and close monitoring can significantly reduce the risk of complications.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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