Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debate surrounds replacing eggs in mid-day school meals.

Eggs offer superior nutrition for children's growth and development.

Paneer and soy lack egg's full nutritional benefits, experts warn.

Prioritize complete, balanced child nutrition in all school meal planning.

The debate around removing eggs from school mid-day meals and replacing them with paneer or soy-based foods has once again brought child nutrition into focus. While vegetarian protein sources offer important health benefits, nutrition experts say they do not fully match the nutritional value of eggs for growing children. For millions of students across India, school meals provide a crucial share of daily nutrition. This makes every food choice significant. Experts stress that the conversation should go beyond dietary preferences and remain centred on one critical question: which foods best support children’s growth, brain development and overall health in the long term?

Eggs vs Paneer

The discussion around eggs and vegetarian alternatives is not just about food preferences. It is about understanding which option delivers the most complete nutrition for children who depend heavily on school meals for daily nourishment.

VIDEO | Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital dietician Aakanksha Arya explains the nutritional impact of replacing eggs with paneer and soybeans in mid-day meals.



She says, "Eggs cannot truly be replaced by any other single food. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein and… pic.twitter.com/3iyXyPxp66 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2026

Why Eggs Matter

Experts continue to describe eggs as one of the most nutrient-rich foods for growing children. Eggs provide high-quality protein, essential amino acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and healthy fats. These nutrients play a major role in supporting muscle growth, stronger immunity and brain development. Their biggest advantage lies in delivering multiple essential nutrients in one affordable food source.

Can Paneer Replace Eggs?

Paneer is undoubtedly nutritious, but experts say it cannot fully replace eggs on its own. It provides good-quality protein and calcium, which are beneficial for bone health and growth. However, paneer lacks several nutrients naturally present in eggs, particularly vitamin B12, iron and vitamin D. This creates a nutritional gap if used as a direct substitute.

Soy And Tofu As Alternatives

Among vegetarian options, soy products come closest to eggs in terms of protein quality. Soybeans and tofu offer complete protein, making them stronger alternatives compared with many other plant-based foods. Even then, they still fall short in certain nutrients, such as vitamin B12. This means they can support nutrition but may not entirely replace eggs without additional foods.

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Importance Of Midday Meals

School meals play a vital role in supporting child health across India. For many children, the midday meal provides a substantial portion of daily calories and essential nutrients. In low-income households, access to nutrient-dense foods outside school may be limited. That makes balanced meal planning especially important. Replacing eggs with vegetarian foods is possible, but it requires careful planning.

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Children would need a well-balanced combination of paneer, soy products, pulses and dairy to achieve similar nutritional benefits. Relying on a single replacement may leave important gaps. Experts believe the focus should remain on scientifically planned meals that support both physical and cognitive development. The real issue is not eggs versus vegetarian foods, but ensuring children receive complete and balanced nutrition. Whatever the dietary approach, school meals must be designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing children in a practical, affordable and effective way.

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