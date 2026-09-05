Truth Behind Sudden Deaths In Gyms Revealed: What ICMR Study Found

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICMR study links young heart attacks to genes, conditions, habits.

ICMR studied 767 young patients; 80% were 31-45.

Major risks: clotting history, conditions, smoking, family history.

COVID-19 hospitalization caused clots; vaccines safe; medical advice essential.

Cases of young people suddenly losing their lives while exercising in the gym, dancing, or performing daily activities have been reported in recent years. To understand the underlying causes of these deaths, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a major study. This study revealed that genetic history, pre-existing medical conditions, and habits like smoking are the primary factors contributing to heart attacks and blood clots at a young age.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Researchers from the ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology conducted this study in 25 major hospitals across the country. It included patients who survived due to timely treatment. The study's aim was to understand the factors responsible for heart attacks and blood clots at a young age. For this study, 767 patients aged 18 to 45 were included.

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Of these, 432, or approximately 56.3 percent, had suffered a heart attack, while approximately 25.8 percent had suffered a stroke, a condition caused by obstruction of blood flow to the brain. Combining both types of cases, this represents approximately 82 percent of the total. Significantly, 614, or approximately 80.1 percent, of these patients were between 31 and 45 years of age. ALSO READ | H1N1 Cases Rising In Delhi: Which Mask Is Best To Protect Yourself From Swine Flu?

What Are The Reasons For Increasing The Risk?

The study identified specific risk factors that significantly increase the risk of heart attack and blood clots. Patients who had a history of blood clotting had a 60-fold increased risk of heart attack compared to the general population. Patients with pre-existing medical conditions had a 4.6-fold increased risk. Smokers had a 3.5-fold increased risk of heart attack. Furthermore, patients with a family history of blood clotting had a 3.3-fold increased risk.

What Was Found Regarding COVID And Vaccine?

The study also found that people who had previously been hospitalized for COVID-19 also developed blood clots later in life. However, the most reassuring finding of this study was that no additional harm was observed in those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why Is A Doctor's Advice Necessary?

The researchers say the findings are particularly relevant for young people whose lifestyles include smoking, irregular eating habits, or engaging in intense exercise without prior monitoring. Those with a family history of heart attacks or blood clots at a young age should consult a doctor before joining a gym or engaging in vigorous exercise.

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