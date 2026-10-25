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English NewsNewsIndia‘Frustrated With Electoral Defeats’: Shah Slams Congress Over Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark

‘Frustrated With Electoral Defeats’: Shah Slams Congress Over Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark

Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on PM Modi's father, accusing the party of resorting to slanderous politics.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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  • Kharge's comment was a response during a Patna event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark at an event in Patna, accusing the party of repeatedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condemned Kharge’s comment as deeply unfortunate and demanded an apology from both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for the remarks made in Patna.

Shah Slams Congress

In a statement, Shah said Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum” with an indecent remark about the Prime Minister’s father. He alleged that Congress leaders had repeatedly insulted Modi and his family, including comments about his mother, calling him a “merchant of death” and mocking his background by referring to him as a “chaiwala”.

Shah blamed Rahul Gandhi’s leadership for what he described as its conduct. He said repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years had left Congress “desperate” and “frustrated”, with no policy or substantive issue to offer voters beyond personal attacks.

He claimed Congress had lost public support and was losing standing among workers. Shah said voters had repeatedly rejected the party whenever its leaders made hateful comments about Modi or his family.

Also Read: Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark Sparks Uproar During Patna Speech

Bihar CM Demands Apology

Choudhary, speaking in Patna, described Kharge’s statement as “deeply unfortunate” and said derogatory language about the Prime Minister’s father reflected hostility towards Modi’s family. He demanded apologies from Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president, the party and its former president should take responsibility.

The Bihar Chief Minister said such hostility towards the family of the Prime Minister was unacceptable.

The controversy followed Kharge’s address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of former Bihar Chief Minister Krishna Singh. A commotion broke out after someone at the gathering said Modi would not go anywhere. Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” prompting a reaction.

Kharge attacked the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleged electoral malpractice, criticised the Ayodhya temple issue and claimed that “jungle raj” prevailed in Bihar.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 169-Crore RBI Facility, Hits Out At Congress-Era Phone Banking

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge PM Modi CONGRESS
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