Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge's comment was a response during a Patna event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark at an event in Patna, accusing the party of repeatedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condemned Kharge’s comment as deeply unfortunate and demanded an apology from both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for the remarks made in Patna.

Shah Slams Congress

In a statement, Shah said Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum” with an indecent remark about the Prime Minister’s father. He alleged that Congress leaders had repeatedly insulted Modi and his family, including comments about his mother, calling him a “merchant of death” and mocking his background by referring to him as a “chaiwala”.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने आज पटना में मोदी जी के पिताजी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी कर सारी मर्यादाएँ तार-तार कर दी हैं। यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब कांग्रेस पार्टी ने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार को अपशब्द कहे हों। कभी उनकी पूजनीय माताजी के विषय में अपशब्द कहे, कभी उन्हें 'मौत का सौदागर' कहा, तो कभी 'चायवाला' कहकर उनकी गरीबी का उपहास उड़ाया। राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस पार्टी हर रोज अभद्रता की सीमाएँ पार करती जा रही है। बीते 12 वर्षों में लगातार मिल रही चुनावी हार से कांग्रेस पार्टी में हताशा व निराशा इतनी बढ़ चुकी है कि अब उसके पास न कोई नीति बची है, न कोई मुद्दा, बस गाली-गलौज की राजनीति बची है। जनता के बीच जनाधार खो चुकी कांग्रेस, अब अपने कार्यकर्ताओं में भी आधार खोती जा रही है। जब-जब इन्होंने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार पर घृणित टिप्पणियाँ की हैं, तब-तब जनता ने कांग्रेस को करारा जवाब दिया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2026

Shah blamed Rahul Gandhi’s leadership for what he described as its conduct. He said repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years had left Congress “desperate” and “frustrated”, with no policy or substantive issue to offer voters beyond personal attacks.

He claimed Congress had lost public support and was losing standing among workers. Shah said voters had repeatedly rejected the party whenever its leaders made hateful comments about Modi or his family.

Also Read: Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark Sparks Uproar During Patna Speech

Bihar CM Demands Apology

Choudhary, speaking in Patna, described Kharge’s statement as “deeply unfortunate” and said derogatory language about the Prime Minister’s father reflected hostility towards Modi’s family. He demanded apologies from Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president, the party and its former president should take responsibility.

The Bihar Chief Minister said such hostility towards the family of the Prime Minister was unacceptable.

The controversy followed Kharge’s address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of former Bihar Chief Minister Krishna Singh. A commotion broke out after someone at the gathering said Modi would not go anywhere. Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” prompting a reaction.

Kharge attacked the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleged electoral malpractice, criticised the Ayodhya temple issue and claimed that “jungle raj” prevailed in Bihar.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 169-Crore RBI Facility, Hits Out At Congress-Era Phone Banking