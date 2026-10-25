Cyclone Alert: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On Watch As Storm Nears Bay Of Bengal Coast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Storm crosses Andhra coast with 140 kmph gusting winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 28. The system is forecast to bring extremely heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28, with Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh also facing heavy rain. The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast with winds reaching 125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Cyclone Alert

In its latest bulletin issued on October 25, the IMD said the depression over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression. It was located approximately 420 km north-north-west of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 870 km east-south-east of Visakhapatnam, 960 km east-south-east of Kakinada, 1,060 km east-south-east of Machilipatnam and 1,130 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

⚠️ Heavy Rainfall Warning | Cyclonic Storm Alert Under the influence of the impending Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th–28th October, Odisha and Telangana on 28th October, and Chhattisgarh on 28th–29th October, 2026. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th October and East Madhya Pradesh on 29th October, 2026. Stay alert and follow official weather updates and advisories issued by IMD. #CycloneAlert #WeatherWarning #HeavyRainfall #IMD @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026

Sub: Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Orange Message] The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved southwestwards with speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.1°N and Longitude 91.0°E, about 420 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 870 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 960 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 1060 km east-Southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly southwestwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by 26th October early morning. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards over the Eastcentral & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of 27th October, 2026. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026

The weather agency said the system was likely to move south-westwards initially and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 26.

It is then expected to move west-north-westwards and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27.

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Landfall Forecast

According to the IMD, the system is expected to move north-westwards thereafter, intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

The storm is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. At landfall, it is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, urging people to remain alert as the system approaches the coastline.

Heavy Rain Warning

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28. Odisha and Telangana are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on October 28, while Chhattisgarh may receive extremely heavy rain on October 28 and 29.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha on October 27 and 29, and in east Madhya Pradesh on October 29.

Residents in the affected regions have been advised to monitor official IMD bulletins and follow weather-related advisories as the cyclone develops and approaches the coast.

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