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English NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Alert: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On Watch As Storm Nears Bay Of Bengal Coast

Cyclone Alert: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On Watch As Storm Nears Bay Of Bengal Coast

IMD warns of a very severe cyclonic storm nearing Andhra Pradesh, with Odisha also on alert for extremely heavy rain and winds up to 140 kmph.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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  • Storm crosses Andhra coast with 140 kmph gusting winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 28. The system is forecast to bring extremely heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28, with Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh also facing heavy rain. The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast with winds reaching 125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Cyclone Alert

In its latest bulletin issued on October 25, the IMD said the depression over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression. It was located approximately 420 km north-north-west of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 870 km east-south-east of Visakhapatnam, 960 km east-south-east of Kakinada, 1,060 km east-south-east of Machilipatnam and 1,130 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The weather agency said the system was likely to move south-westwards initially and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 26.

It is then expected to move west-north-westwards and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27.

Also Read: Delhi Wakes Up To Cool Morning After Late-Night Rain; AQI Sees Improvement: Check Forecast

Landfall Forecast

According to the IMD, the system is expected to move north-westwards thereafter, intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

The storm is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. At landfall, it is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, urging people to remain alert as the system approaches the coastline.

Heavy Rain Warning

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28. Odisha and Telangana are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on October 28, while Chhattisgarh may receive extremely heavy rain on October 28 and 29.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha on October 27 and 29, and in east Madhya Pradesh on October 29.

Residents in the affected regions have been advised to monitor official IMD bulletins and follow weather-related advisories as the cyclone develops and approaches the coast.

Also Read: Tear Gas, Fireworks And Mass Arrests: Inside Another Weekend Of Unrest Across Europe

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Rain Alert IMD Alert
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