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English NewsSportsFrench Open: PV Sindhu Falls Short In Final As An Se Young Extends Winning Streak

French Open: PV Sindhu Falls Short In Final As An Se Young Extends Winning Streak

PV Sindhu stunned An Se Young early in the French Open final, but the Korean champion fought back. Read how the title slipped away and India's drought continues.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PV Sindhu took opening game in French Open final.
  • An Se Young responded decisively, winning next two games.
  • Sindhu missed seventh career title, extended losing record.

PV Sindhu came within reach of a memorable French Open title before South Korea’s An Se Young turned the final around, defeating the two-time Olympic medallist in three games on Sunday. Sindhu took the opening game but could not maintain her advantage, eventually falling 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 in a contest lasting just over an hour at Arena Grand Paris. The result handed reigning Olympic and world champion An Se Young her fourth French Open crown.

Sindhu Delivers Early Scare Before An Se Young Fights Back

The opening game was closely contested, with neither player able to establish lasting control during the initial exchanges.

After the score reached 11-11, Sindhu began to find openings through her reach, placement and court awareness, putting the Korean star under pressure.

Sindhu eventually claimed the game, achieving a rare milestone in their rivalry.

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It was only the second occasion in 11 meetings that she had taken a game off An Se Young. The previous instance came in the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships quarter-finals, although the Korean recovered to win that match 18-21, 21-5, 21-9.

An Se Young responded decisively in the second game. She went into the interval with an 11-7 advantage and maintained control to level the final.

Korean Star Pulls Away In Decider As Sindhu Misses Title

PV Sindhu stayed close during the early stages of the deciding game, but An Se Young gradually took command.

A run of six straight points carried the top seed to a 15-9 lead, leaving Sindhu with little room to recover.

The Indian had entered the tournament hoping to secure her seventh career World Tour title and second of the season, following her Japan Open triumph in July.

The defeat also extended Sindhu’s losing head-to-head record against the world No. 1 to 11 matches.

An Se Young, meanwhile, continued an extraordinary run, recording her 50th consecutive victory and improving her 2026 record to 66 wins and one defeat. The French Open marked her 10th title of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the French Open final between PV Sindhu and An Se Young?

An Se Young defeated PV Sindhu in three games in the French Open final. The final score was 16-21, 21-11, 21-12.

Did PV Sindhu win any games against An Se Young in the final?

Yes, PV Sindhu won the opening game with a score of 21-16. However, she could not maintain her advantage and ultimately lost the match.

What is PV Sindhu's head-to-head record against An Se Young after this match?

PV Sindhu has now lost 11 consecutive matches to An Se Young. This French Open final was only the second time Sindhu had taken a game off An Se Young in their 11 meetings.

What achievements did An Se Young accomplish with her French Open victory?

An Se Young secured her fourth French Open crown. This victory also marked her 50th consecutive win and her 10th title of the year.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
French Open PV Sindhu Badminton An Se Young
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