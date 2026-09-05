Doc Talk | Is Your Morning Tea Raising Your Daily Sugar Intake? Here’s What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unsweetened teas help control blood sugar and offer health benefits.

Adding sugar, honey, or syrups significantly increases daily intake.

Sweetened tea negatively affects blood sugar control and overall health.

That morning cup of tea feels harmless, maybe even healthy. But if you stir in sugar, honey, or flavoured syrups, your “wellness drink” might be quietly working against you. So, is your tea increasing your daily sugar levels?

Plain Tea Vs. Your Blood Sugar

Plain, unsweetened tea- green, black, oolong, or most herbal teas- has almost no carbs and generally doesn’t spike blood sugar. Research suggests it may also have a modest role in supporting glucose control.

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One analysis of clinical trials found that green tea modestly lowered fasting blood sugar compared with placebo, while the evidence for black tea and coffee was less clear. Scientists think tea polyphenols may help your body use insulin better, though human evidence is still evolving. For people with diabetes or prediabetes, unsweetened tea is generally considered a smart, low-risk beverage choice.

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Adding Sugar Changes Everything

One teaspoon of sugar is about 4 grams of carbohydrates; two teaspoons are roughly 8 grams. If you take three or four sweetened cups a day, that’s 24–32 grams of sugar before breakfast is even over. Many health guidelines suggest keeping added sugar under 25–36 grams per day, depending on individual requirements.

Honey and flavoured syrups aren’t necessarily healthier alternatives. They still contribute sugars and can increase your overall daily intake. Over time, regularly drinking sugar-sweetened tea and coffee has been linked to worse blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes, including higher HbA1c and fasting glucose, alongside less favourable patterns in cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight.

What Do Big Studies Say?

Large population studies give a clearer picture. Some long-term research has found that adding small amounts of sugar to tea or coffee was not clearly linked to a higher risk of death or diabetes. However, newer research suggests that while moderate unsweetened tea may be associated with lower risks of heart disease and mortality, sweetened tea does not appear to share the same potential benefits.

The takeaway is simple: the tea itself is rarely the problem; what you add to it can be.

Simple Swaps That Add Up

Make unsweetened tea your default. If you need sweetness, cut your usual amount in half and gradually reduce it. You can also try cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, or other spices for flavour without adding sugar.

Watch out for bottled iced teas and flavoured tea drinks; they can pack surprisingly high amounts of sugar. You don’t necessarily need to give up your daily cup of tea. Your tea isn’t the problem. The spoonfuls you add to it might be.

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