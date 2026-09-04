H1N1 Cases Rising In Delhi: Which Mask Is Best To Protect Yourself From Swine Flu?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi witnesses a sharp increase in H1N1 swine flu cases.

Spread is rapid due to weather changes and crowded areas.

N95 masks, handwashing, and avoiding crowds prevent infection.

Consult doctor for severe symptoms; avoid self-medicating and antibiotics.

There are reports of an increase in seasonal influenza in many parts of the country. Delhi, in particular, is currently witnessing a sharp increase in cases of Influenza A (H1N1), also known as swine flu. This is raising questions about why the infection is spreading so rapidly, what precautions should be taken to prevent it, and which masks should be worn for protection.

Why Are Swine Flu Cases Increasing?

Swine flu is a viral infection that spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and through close contact. The monsoon and changing weather in Delhi create favorable conditions for viral infections. Continuing in crowded marketplaces, offices, malls, and schools is contributing to the rapid spread of the infection.

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Which Mask Is The Best?

If you're choosing a mask to protect yourself from H1N1, a well-fitting N95 mask is considered the best option, especially if you're in crowded places, hospitals, or in contact with someone infected with the flu. The Delhi Medical Association also recommends wearing an N95 mask if you have flu symptoms. The N95 mask fits snugly against the face and effectively filters out airborne particles.

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Along With The Mask, Keep These Things In Mind Too

Wearing a mask alone isn't enough to prevent infection. Frequent handwashing with soap and water is also essential. Always cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent infection. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with dirty hands, as this can also lead to infection. If you have flu-like symptoms, stay away from crowds and rest at home. High or persistent fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and extreme weakness are all symptoms of the flu. Most importantly, don't start antibiotics or antiviral medication on your own if you experience H1N1 symptoms. If the condition becomes severe, it's best to consult a doctor.







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