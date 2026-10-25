Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Embassy urged compliance with Saudi filming laws after warnings.

Flights suspended; Indian missions assist affected nationals with supplies.

Missions address flight disruptions; Riyadh airport reopening after interception.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 25, 2026, urged Indian nationals living in the country to follow local rules and regulations. The advisory came after Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of Civil Defence issued a notice asking foreign nationals to refrain from filming or sharing information about incidents involving the interception of missiles and drones.

The advisory comes amid rising regional tensions following several drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure.

Sharing the notice issued by Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of Civil Defence on social media, the Indian Embassy said, “The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is requested to comply with local laws and regulations.”

The Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia is requested to abide by local rules and regulations. ⬇️ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 25, 2026

Saudi Arabia Warns Against Sharing Videos Of Interceptions

The notice cautioned that filming, broadcasting or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions, as well as the locations where they fall or cause an impact, could lead to legal action.

The Indian mission also shared an update on the suspension of Air India and Air India Express flights operating to and from Riyadh and Dammam.

In a social media post on Saturday, the embassy said flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 7, 2026, while services to and from Jeddah would remain suspended until October 31, 2026.

Indian Mission Provides Essential Supplies To Those In Need

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah also shared a similar advisory.

On Saturday, the consulate said its 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide essential assistance to affected Indians, with support from community organisations and volunteers.

It added that food, essential medicines and other necessities were being provided based on need and availability.

Flights From Riyadh May Resume Soon

The Indian mission said it was in constant contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by flight disruptions. Particular attention was being given to visa validity and problems affecting passengers’ departures due to flight delays.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Gulf News, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was preparing to resume domestic and international flight operations on Sunday.

The report also cited the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels as saying that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh on Sunday.